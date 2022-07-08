ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Groomed To Run; Newsom Makes A Move

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, our governor just positioned himself as the spokesman for the democratic party it does not have. At the same time he positioned himself for a presidential run in 2024. Many might feign shock and surprise at this, pointing out that Gavin Newsom has been...

