A week after the release of the creepy new Netflix doc, the reviews are definitively in — and everybody sounds traumatised. Based on the work of investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck, Girl in the Picture is the latest in a line of creepy Netflix documentary sensations. His bestselling book, A Beautiful Child, and its follow-up, Finding Sharon, form the basis of the true-crime story that has rocketed up to the top of the streamer’s most-watched following its release last week, a mystery spanning thirty years that — according to the movie’s synopsis — “unfolds like a nightmare,” something that has been attested to online by a multitude of viewers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO