A Villager accused of voting twice in 2020 wants to see numerous email exchanges about her criminal case sent or received by the Sumter County attorney. Joan Halstead, 73, of the Village of Palo Alto, is facing a felony charge of casting two ballots in the 2020 election. She is accused of casting a 2020 general election ballot on Oct. 20, 2020 in person in Sumter County. She also allegedly cast a second ballot in New York by absentee, according to court documents She is a registered Republican and her social media activity suggests she is a supporter of former President Trump.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO