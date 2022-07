Longview, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says he does not think the time is right to help the City of Longview fund a proposed amphitheater. On Monday, Stoudt, as well as Longview city leaders, met with the CEO of Red Cat Projects and a representative with Wolverine Interests about the proposed 8,500 seat amphitheater to be built on the southwest corner of I-20 and Estes Parkway in south Longview. Stoudt said they requested $8 million, in addition to the cost of building roads. But Stoudt feels the county can’t participate in the project right now because of high inflation and state laws that limit what revenue cities and counties can receive in this kind of venture.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO