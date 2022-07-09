ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘100% targeted’: 2 men ambushed, killed in Delaware County during funeral procession

By Shara Dae Howard
 4 days ago

UPDATED: 7/9/22, 11:04 a.m.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Upper Darby Police have released photos of a man they say they want to identify and speak with in connection with the funeral procession shooting. They ask you to call them at 610-734-7693 and ask for the Detective Division if you can identify him.

Upper Darby police say they're looking to identify and speak with this person in connection with Friday's shooting at a funeral procession. Photo credit Upper Darby Police Department

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:﻿

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Police say they are investigating a fatal double shooting in Upper Darby where the victims were targeted and ambushed during a funeral procession.

Two men in their 20s were shot and killed at about 12:50 p.m. Friday afternoon while they were inside their vehicle as the procession went down Marshall and Old Marshall roads. The procession was headed to Friends Southwestern Burial Grounds.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt called the killings a brazen attack and believed it was intentional.

“100% targeted, 100% ambushed. They were followed, targeted and assassinated right there,” said Bernhardt.

The funeral procession began in North Philadelphia, where friends and family were mourning the death of another recent homicide victim.

“I heard the shooting. It was about eight shots. Then a whole bunch of cars came by going through the lights beeping, trying to get away from that,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

The scene of the deadly double shooting during a funeral procession in Upper Darby where, police say, the victims were "assassinated." Photo credit Shara Dae Howard/KYW Newsradio

“Then cop cars came three minutes after that. They asked [in] which direction I heard the shooting. I pointed, and then helicopters [came].”

The shootings happened only feet from the pool at the Cobbs Creek Recreation Center, about a block from the Delaware County and Philadelphia city border.

Police have not made any arrests, but investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses to help identify the suspects. Upper Darby Police ask you to call them at 610-734-7693 and ask for the Detective Division if you have any information on the shootings.

