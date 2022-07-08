ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD Investigates Shooting Incident

ALEXANDRIA, VA. – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday evening.

The initial call for service was received at approximately 9:11 p.m. on July 7, 2022, for shots fired in the 800 block of North Patrick Street.

During the incident, one male sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body and later was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. APD is asking anyone who may have information related to this case to contact APD Detective Stephen Riley via phone at 703.746.6225, email at Stephen.Riley@alexandriava.gov, or call our non-emergency line at 703.746.4444. Tips can be anonymous.

For media inquiries, contact Marcel Bassett, Public Information Officer, at Marcel.Bassett@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600.

This news release is available at: Alexandriava.gov/go/3758

