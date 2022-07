Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal and the unofficial start of the offseason, the Caps were aiming to change up the goaltending situation on their NHL roster and to bring as much high-end talent into the organization as possible with the six picks they held at the outset of the draft on Thursday. Despite the obstacle of picking in the back half of every round, the Caps' hockey ops brass believes it has succeeded in adding some quality talent to the prospect cupboard here in Montreal.

