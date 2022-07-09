Police say previous contact with Crimo family included 'clear and present danger' concerns

Highland Park police had multiple contacts with him and his family since 2002. One prompted police to label Bobby as a "clear and present danger."

The first known family interaction with police was when the now accused shooter was almost two years old. His mother, Denise Pesina, was arrested for endangering the life of a child after she was accused of leaving Bobby in a car with the windows rolled up on a hot day for nearly 30 minutes.

However, Robert Crimo Jr., the accused shooter's father, has categorically denied any abuse in the household.

Robert Crimo, Jr., the father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, spoke exclusively to ABC News, saying his son was raised with "good morals."

"Never, never 100%. I'm highly against that," Crimo Jr. said. "I'm very much against it. I'll put it that way. And so is my wife."

Then, seven years later, police conducted a well-being check after Pesina told police Crimo Jr. was on the way home and there could be a physical confrontation. Later Pesina met with police and said all was fine.

Then, at the end of April 2019, police were called for a well-being check for the younger Crimo. With both parents present, police say Crimo III was seen by mental health professionals a week prior after he threatened to kill himself with a machete.

Finally, just months before he went through background checks to obtain his firearm owner identification card, police were called after a family member claimed he was threatening to "kill everyone" in the house. A total of 16 knives were removed from the home, along with a samurai blade and a dagger. Bobby was asked if he planned to hurt himself or others, to which he said no.

That's when Highland Park Police alerted Illinois State Police saying they believed Crimo III was a "clear and present danger." ISP ultimately dismissed the alert for lack of corroboration.

Illinois State Police explain Illinois' Clear and Present Danger Law, as well as the state's Firearms Restraining Order Law.

Today, a troubling mural of a silhouetted figure with a yellow dripping "happy face" holding a rifle is painted on the outside of the accused shooter's mother's home. The words, "Gods Not Dead" was once above it, but is now painted over.

Following the alleged threats in 2019, Bobby ended up separating from the rest of the family and went to live with his uncle.

"I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm devastated, and my heart, thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims, the families, everybody that got hurt, the community, everybody. The whole world is affected by this," Bobby's uncle, Paul Crimo, said.

ABC7 Chicago has also reached out to the Crimo couple's new attorney George Gomez, who was not available for an interview Friday.

The father of the suspected Highland Park parade shooter is under investigation as authorities say he sponsored his son's application to get a gun. ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains what charges he could face.