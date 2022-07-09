ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Police say previous contact with Crimo family included 'clear and present danger' concerns

By Mark Rivera
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxOGQ_0gZWGQlK00

We're learning more about the turbulent home life of accused Highland Park shooter, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III.

RELATED: Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III charged with 7 counts of murder

Highland Park police had multiple contacts with him and his family since 2002. One prompted police to label Bobby as a "clear and present danger."

The first known family interaction with police was when the now accused shooter was almost two years old. His mother, Denise Pesina, was arrested for endangering the life of a child after she was accused of leaving Bobby in a car with the windows rolled up on a hot day for nearly 30 minutes.

However, Robert Crimo Jr., the accused shooter's father, has categorically denied any abuse in the household.

RELATED: Accused parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'

Robert Crimo, Jr., the father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, spoke exclusively to ABC News, saying his son was raised with "good morals."

"Never, never 100%. I'm highly against that," Crimo Jr. said. "I'm very much against it. I'll put it that way. And so is my wife."

Then, seven years later, police conducted a well-being check after Pesina told police Crimo Jr. was on the way home and there could be a physical confrontation. Later Pesina met with police and said all was fine.

Then, at the end of April 2019, police were called for a well-being check for the younger Crimo. With both parents present, police say Crimo III was seen by mental health professionals a week prior after he threatened to kill himself with a machete.

HERE: Redacted Highland Park Police Report From September 2019 Released

Finally, just months before he went through background checks to obtain his firearm owner identification card, police were called after a family member claimed he was threatening to "kill everyone" in the house. A total of 16 knives were removed from the home, along with a samurai blade and a dagger. Bobby was asked if he planned to hurt himself or others, to which he said no.

That's when Highland Park Police alerted Illinois State Police saying they believed Crimo III was a "clear and present danger." ISP ultimately dismissed the alert for lack of corroboration.

EXPLAINED: Illinois' clear and present danger Law vs. Firearms Restraining Order Law

Illinois State Police explain Illinois' Clear and Present Danger Law, as well as the state's Firearms Restraining Order Law.

Today, a troubling mural of a silhouetted figure with a yellow dripping "happy face" holding a rifle is painted on the outside of the accused shooter's mother's home. The words, "Gods Not Dead" was once above it, but is now painted over.

Following the alleged threats in 2019, Bobby ended up separating from the rest of the family and went to live with his uncle.

RELATED: Illinois red flag gun laws: How the Highland Park parade shooter slipped through the cracks

"I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm devastated, and my heart, thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims, the families, everybody that got hurt, the community, everybody. The whole world is affected by this," Bobby's uncle, Paul Crimo, said.

ABC7 Chicago has also reached out to the Crimo couple's new attorney George Gomez, who was not available for an interview Friday.

ALSO SEE: Will accused Highland Park shooter's parents face legal trouble in July 4 parade attack?

The father of the suspected Highland Park parade shooter is under investigation as authorities say he sponsored his son's application to get a gun. ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains what charges he could face.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
Insider

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect claimed his son called the Copenhagen shooter an 'idiot' the night before the July 4th massacre

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect said he talked about another mass shooting the night before the massacre. Robert Crimo Jr. said his son called the gunman who killed three people at a Copenhagen shopping mall*/ an "idiot." Crimo and the suspect's mother retained attorney Steve Greenberg, whose...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Popculture

Comedian Arrested for Road Rage

Joe Antonacci, a comedian and boxing ring announcer, was arrested for an alleged road rage incident in April. The New Jersey native was arrested in Elmhurst, Illinois after allegedly confronting a 27-year-old driver. Police said they obtained a video of the incident. On the afternoon of April 29, a man...
ELMHURST, IL
The US Sun

I saw goth Robert Crimo III scoping out Highland Park synagogue on the last day of Passover – I was instantly suspicious

THE suspected Highland Park shooter was spotted allegedly scoping out Highland Park synagogue on the last day of Passover - making one member "instantly suspicious." Marty Blumenthal exclusively told The Sun that he carefully monitored Robert Crimo III "casing out" the building - and in doing so, may have possibly thwarted another deadly incident.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Clear And Present Danger#Murder#Park Police#Violent Crime#Abc News
AFP

July 4 parade gunman considered second attack: US police

The 21-year-old man arrested for a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb has confessed and told police he considered a second attack while on the run. Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said during a bond hearing for Crimo that he had voluntarily confessed to police that he carried out the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, which left seven people dead and dozens injured.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Congressman Sean Casten’s daughter dies just days after organising school gun control programme

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park couple's security camera captured massacre suspect after bullets stopped

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A picture put a face to Highland Park mass shooting suspect Bobby Crimo seconds after the bullets stopped flying. On Friday, the Highland Park couple who own the surveillance camera told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey about the moment they realized what they had. Hal and Geri Emalfarb said they knew right away that their cameras had captured the shooter. They own a building on Green Bay Road, steps from where investigator say the suspect fired 83 rounds into a July 4th parade crowd. "The rifle dropped out of his blanket," said Geri Emalfarb....
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Police share photo of Highland Park suspect’s gun

Chicago police have released a photograph of the weapon used in the Highland Park mass shooting on 4 July, where seven people were killed and dozens injured. On Monday evening, police arrested 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo after an hours-long manhunt around the city north of Chicago.A spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect used a rifle “similar to an AR-15” from atop a commercial building and fired into a crowd that had gathered for the parade in Highland Park.On Wednesday night, the police released a photograph of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle,...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy