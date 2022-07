This week, the U.S. Treasury proposed to the White House a plan to strengthen international cooperation on crypto regulation to make sure that the country leads the way in setting international standards aligned with U.S. values. The Department of Commerce also closed a consultation on crypto regulation with few respondents but a general view from stakeholders that a retail CBDC may not be necessary in the US. Bank regulators issued a joint statement urging banks to conduct individual risk-based customer due diligence to manage, rather than avoid, anti-money laundering risks. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is increasingly using advisory opinions, rather than rulemaking, to regulate certain aspects of the consumer finance space.

