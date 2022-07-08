ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Letters to the editor for July 9, 2022

Herald and News
 3 days ago

The recent decision to install a fighter jet in Veterans Park announced in the Herald & News article “County, city approve $600k for fighter jet installation at Veterans Park” is unconscionable and irresponsible. The installation of a “static display of U.S. military firepower” in the middle of...

www.heraldandnews.com

KDRV

F-15 night training includes flights next week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A few nights of fighter jet training will roar across Southern Oregon and Northern California skies within the next week. The 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field says it will conduct night flying operations Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15 between approximately 7:00pm and 12:00am.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Alleyway Activation Project Call For Artists

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – July 6th, 2022 – In partnership with the Klamath Falls Downtown Association, Healthy Klamath was selected as one of the grantees for the AARP Community Challenge. We are excited about this opportunity, because out of 3500 applicants only 259 were selected. The project that was selected is the alleyway art project, otherwise known as the alleyway activation project.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

City of Medford clears non profit despite concerns over "offensive views"

MEDFORD — Despite finding "deeply offensive" views that could dissuade community members from seeking service, the city of Medford has reinstated a grant to a faith-based organization providing services to people experiencing homelessness. An $11,550 grant from the city was paused in June while the city examined claims that...
MEDFORD, OR
mybasin.com

Animal Control – Pet Vaccination Clinic

On June 21, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office – Animal Control Division held a Pet Vaccination Clinic at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. With the help of many volunteers the event was a success and hopefully a benefit to the community as well. Throughout the day 146 pets...
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Day Jr., Vane Justin

Vane Justin Day, Jr., born April 11, 1939, passed on July 6, 2022, at the age of 83. Vane was born in Cassville, Missouri, and was raised in Hawthorne, Nevada. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service with the Klamath Ranger District for over 20 years. He spent time as a sports writer and photographer for the Herald and News. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he was involved with the local Elks Lodge. This included him serving as Grand Exalted Ruler. He also became involved in the restaurant scene, being part of a restaurant supply business with Frank Gordon, and eventually owned and operated the Saddle Rock Café with his wife, Betty. In recent years he taught Sunday school at the Baptist Church on Homedale. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and step-son, Ron "Gabby" Friend. He is survived by a daughter, Renee Hall (Jim) of Clatskanie, Oregon, and granddaughter, Eva Olafson (BJ) of Keizer, Oregon along with two great-granddaughters, Paige and Peyton Olafson, daughter-in-law Cathy Friend of Keizer, Oregon and special friends, Naomi Leyva of Scottsdale, Arizona and Bob Fleming-Jones of Klamath Falls, Oregon. Services are being held at Baptist Church on Homedale on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 2:00 pm. 3052 Homedale Drive, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97603. Arrangements have been made with Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601. 541-883-3458.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
point2homes.com

2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive, Medford, Jackson County, OR, 97504

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive Español?. From the moment you enter, this beautiful home invites you in. Warm colors, spacious rooms and thoughtful details provide a supportive space for the whole family. Relax around the custom built stone surround fireplace in the Living Room. Your inner chef will sing with joy over the well-designed Kitchen offering large pantry, newer LG dual oven/gas stove and microwave, plus ample counter space and shelving. Additional downstairs office/den plus bedroom. Upstairs ample sized primary bedroom suite has ceiling fan, and primary bath boasts generous soaking tub and separate shower. Outside, get ready to entertain around the sumptuous inviting pool with fabulous slide, covered patio, and numerous outdoor living areas. Great location just minutes to downtown Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Kirkpatrick, Merle Daylene

Merle "Mert" Kirkpatrick of Klamath Falls passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 26. She was best known as Grandma Honey. Merle was born to Bonnie Parker and Charles Brown on May 5, 1942, in Klamath Falls. Merle graduated from Klamath Union High School. Survivors include daughter April, and husband Robert; Son Tracy, and girl friend Lisa, of Gold Beach; Granddaughter Sasha, and husband Brian, children Jarreian and Carter, and newest great-granddaughter Aria Daylene; Grandson Nathan, and wife Nikki, children Lily, Chandler, Heather and Jack; Granddaughter Shana, husband Lance, children Freya, Kaiden and Willow; Grandson Jonathan children Michael and Emily;. Sister Dana, and husband Rich, of Elizabeth, Co.; Sister Penny, and husband Herb, of Albany, Oregon; Brother-in-law Rich, and wife Diana, of Klamath Falls; Numerous nieces and nephews; Very dear friend Lil, of Colorado Springs. Merle was preceded in death by husband Jack, sister Clell, sister-in-law Sharleen and Granddaughter Heather. Grandma Honey moved back to Klamath Falls in 2016, after Jack, her husband of 53 years, passed away. She had lived in Colorado Springs for about 35 years. She wanted to be near all the kids, and we were so excited to have her in our crazy life. Merle loved to take drives and remember the good old days of growing up in Klamath Falls. We loved those stories. She loved to spend time at the casinos, and she was quite a skilled gambler with her lucky lighters assisting. Being the "Great " Grandma Honey that she was, she always made sure that each great-grandkid always had their favorite goodies. At Merle's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Desert/Bristol Hospice.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Brown, Aaron "Cubby"

Aaron A. "Cubby" Brown, 51, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls on July 5, 2022. Aaron was born May 10, 1971 in Klamath Falls. Survivors include his sisters, Danette and Wanita Brown of Beatty, Ore., Gwendolyn Brown of Sparks, Nev., brother, Steve (Aislyn) Brown of Klamath Falls. Aaron was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Wanda Brown; brothers, Wendell Brown, Erik Nelson, Sr., Albert Jackson and Waylon Brown; sister, Rhoda Brown; niece, Katona M. Macfarlane. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria

If you’re like some people, when you visit someplace new, you look for restaurants that the locals frequent. One of those places is off the beaten path in Klamath Falls, but the locals sure know about it. It’s Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria, a tavern and restaurant that is hugely...
Herald and News

Brown, Richard Alan

Richard Alan Brown, 65, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on June 18, 2022. A memorial service will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (515 Pine Street) on Saturday July 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM. For additional information, please visit www.ohairwards.com .
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

The suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel did not return fire after having been fired upon by the suspect. SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point. SWAT on scene of a barricaded suspect...
CENTRAL POINT, OR

Community Policy