Letters to the editor for July 9, 2022

Merle "Mert" Kirkpatrick of Klamath Falls passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 26. She was best known as Grandma Honey. Merle was born to Bonnie Parker and Charles Brown on May 5, 1942, in Klamath Falls. Merle graduated from Klamath Union High School. Survivors include daughter April, and husband Robert; Son Tracy, and girl friend Lisa, of Gold Beach; Granddaughter Sasha, and husband Brian, children Jarreian and Carter, and newest great-granddaughter Aria Daylene; Grandson Nathan, and wife Nikki, children Lily, Chandler, Heather and Jack; Granddaughter Shana, husband Lance, children Freya, Kaiden and Willow; Grandson Jonathan children Michael and Emily;. Sister Dana, and husband Rich, of Elizabeth, Co.; Sister Penny, and husband Herb, of Albany, Oregon; Brother-in-law Rich, and wife Diana, of Klamath Falls; Numerous nieces and nephews; Very dear friend Lil, of Colorado Springs. Merle was preceded in death by husband Jack, sister Clell, sister-in-law Sharleen and Granddaughter Heather. Grandma Honey moved back to Klamath Falls in 2016, after Jack, her husband of 53 years, passed away. She had lived in Colorado Springs for about 35 years. She wanted to be near all the kids, and we were so excited to have her in our crazy life. Merle loved to take drives and remember the good old days of growing up in Klamath Falls. We loved those stories. She loved to spend time at the casinos, and she was quite a skilled gambler with her lucky lighters assisting. Being the "Great " Grandma Honey that she was, she always made sure that each great-grandkid always had their favorite goodies. At Merle's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Desert/Bristol Hospice.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO