ICYMI: Top stories of the week

Looking back on the past 18 months of redistricting

With a recent Supreme Court decision on Louisiana’s congressional maps, the redistricting process is now complete for 2022. Taking a look back:

Voters in five states will use congressional or legislative boundaries in the 2022 elections that will be in effect for this cycle only.

Forty-four states adopted congressional district maps after the 2020 census. Six states were apportioned one U.S. House district, so no congressional redistricting was required.

All states except Montana redrew maps for their entire state legislature. Montana will use the boundaries enacted after the 2010 census for this year’s elections.

We’re hiring—and we’d like you to be our next colleague!

We’re hiring interns and full-time staff! If you’re interested in getting paid to help ensure that every voter in America has unbiased election information, then we encourage you to apply to join our team! We’re looking for fast learners and creative problem solvers who are eager to work hard to make the world a better place.

Lawmakers were in session in six states

Currently, most states are out of session. But six state legislatures were in regular session as of July 5—California, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Massachusetts’ legislative session is scheduled to end July 31. California’s is scheduled to end Aug. 31, while Pennsylvania’s is scheduled to end Nov. 30. In Michigan, New Jersey, and Ohio, sessions are scheduled to end on Dec. 31.

California, Oregon certify four measures for this year’s statewide ballot

As of July 5, 113 statewide measures have been certified for the ballot in 35 states. That’s 19 less than the average number certified at this point in other even-numbered years from 2010 to 2020. Four new measures were certified for the ballot last week, including three in California and one in Oregon.

President Joe Biden’s approval at 39%, the lowest of his presidency so far

President Joe Biden’s (D) average approval rating was at 39% as of June 30, the lowest of his presidency thus far. Fifty-six percent of voters disapprove.

An update on upcoming Article III judicial vacancies

According to the latest vacancy data from the U.S. Courts, there were 43 total announced upcoming vacancies for Article III judgeships.

These positions are not yet vacant but will be at some point in the future with every judge having announced his or her intent to either leave the bench or assume senior status.

In addition to these 43 upcoming vacancies, there are 75 current Article III vacancies in the federal judiciary out of the 870 total Article III judgeships.