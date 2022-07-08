ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaumont, NY

Celebration of Life: Bethel M. Day, 83, of Chaumont

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Bethel M. Day, 83, passed away on June...

Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of South Russell

SOUTH RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of Whipporwill Corners, South Russell died peacefully while under the care of her husband Don, loving family and Hospice and Palliative Care. Clara was born April 27, 1938 in Heuvelton, NY and was a daughter of the late Howard...
RUSSELL, NY
Juanita Louise Hogaboom, 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Juanita Louise Hogaboom, age 83, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home. Predeceased by her husband Harold S. Hogaboom and their son Brian, she is survived by her 7 children, Juanita Corey, Francis Marshall, Joan Badour, Malcolm Wright, Alan Wright, Caren Gaines and Cathy Mart as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, formerly of Watertown

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (WWNY) - Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, of Pawtucket , RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 5,2022 at Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island. He was born in Tupper Lake, NY on March 16,1963 and was the son of David and Anne (Wells) Poirier. Kevin graduated from Watertown High School in 1981 and then moved to Boston Ma to pursue his love of music. He was a very talented songwriter and drummer for his band Harlequin 3D . He then met his Wife Annette and became a dedicated family man. He went on to become an amazing carpenter working for Aluma built and New pro until he became disabled. He also did some work on the side. Everywhere we look his work was his trademark as he did work for his family often and had his own special finishing touches. He very much looked forward to fishing with his father and brothers as well.
WATERTOWN, NY
Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, Hammond, NY passed into eternal peace on Friday morning, 7-8-2022. Mrs. Schermerhorn was born Dec. 26, 1927, daughter of Edward Donner and Vivian Hall Donner, Rochester, NY She married William H. Schermerhorn Nov. 2, 1946 at Lake Ave. Baptist Church, Rochester, NY. Her husband predeceased her on Feb. 6, 2002. Together they established Schermerhorn’s Marina with the Evinrude franchise. The business grew to be the number two Cobia dealership in the United States for many years. It also was the largest Outboard Marine Corp. parts dealership in New York state.
HAMMOND, NY
Spoker Ride marks 20th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bicyclists from all over will be converging on Sackets Harbor later this month for the 20th annual Spoker Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center. Spoker Ride organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Grace S. Skelton, 98, of Theresa, passed away July 8, 2022. Mrs. Skelton resided in Watertown most of her life until September 2008 when she moved with her son to his Hyde Lake home near Theresa. Born November 11, 1923, in Watertown, a daughter of...
THERESA, NY
Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, formerly of Wellesley Islands and Watertown

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, Charlotte, North Carolina, passed peacefully on June 7, 2022. She is survived by her two sons: John, wife Amy and son Nolan; and Crispin, wife Carmin Wingeier and children Audrey and Braden Hanson. Prior to moving to Charlotte in 1999, Mary Lou resided on Wellesley Island and in Watertown, New York.
WATERTOWN, NY
Wayne F. Izzo, 79, of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Wayne F. Izzo, age 79 of Morristown, formally of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday (July 15, 2022) at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Lay Speaker Joan Merritt officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Ogdensburg’s goal for 911 dispatches falls short, says city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s goal of getting St. Lawrence County to handle dispatching its police 911 calls is falling short, according to City Manager Stephen Jellie. As of July 1, Jellie said 911 police calls on the overnight shift would bypass Ogdensburg and go to county dispatch...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of the Cobb Road died peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 in the Emergency Room at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY. Mr. Wheeler was born on March 22, 1935. A full obituary will be published soon. Arrangements are...
COPENHAGEN, NY
Henderson Harbor group looks at building amphitheater

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The sounds of a symphony orchestra or even a music festival could come to the shores of Lake Ontario. There’s a new project that could put an amphitheater in Henderson Harbor. Tucked away on County Route 123 are more than 18 acres...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
Pedestrian killed in Monday morning crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Weaver Road in the town of Watertown. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday. The road was shut down between State Route 126 and Ridge Road. The identity of the victim has not been...
WATERTOWN, NY
Obituaries
Lewis County Humane Society: Loveable Nugs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nugs is a senior dog but still has plenty of love to give. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says Nugs’ owner moved out of state and left her behind in the apartment. She was found about a week later. Now the...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Jefferson County SPCA: Oscar the cat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Oscar is a kitty with special needs. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said Oscar has tested positive for both feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus. Because feline leukemia is contagious, it’s difficult to house him at the shelter, and it’s best if he...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Workers create temporary entrance at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance. The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days. Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for...
POTSDAM, NY
$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A more than 500,000-square-foot sports and events center could be coming to Watertown. Everything from basketball and volleyball to track and ice hockey. The proposed $80 million facility is aiming to be a major draw for sporting events in upstate New York. Renderings...
WATERTOWN, NY
What’s new, what’s back at the Jefferson County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fried Oreos, carnival rides, and cattle shows are all back for the Jefferson County Fair, which officially kicks off Tuesday. Jefferson County Agriculture Society President Bob Simpson says food has always been one of the fair’s most popular attractions. “Once a year you can...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Jefferson County Fair returns this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County fair is set to return this week. The fair opens up this Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Admission to the fair is free, but you’re going to have to pay to get on the rides of course. You can buy $30...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Music festival brings many to Carthage Sunday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - From rock, to country, and jazz music, it could all be heard in Carthage this weekend. It was for the village’s 5th annual Music Fest at Long Falls Park. The bands are from all over New York State. Some made the trip all the...
CARTHAGE, NY

