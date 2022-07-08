Celebration of Life: Bethel M. Day, 83, of Chaumont

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, Hammond, NY passed into eternal peace on Friday morning, 7-8-2022. Mrs. Schermerhorn was born Dec. 26, 1927, daughter of Edward Donner and Vivian Hall Donner, Rochester, NY She married William H. Schermerhorn Nov. 2, 1946 at Lake Ave. Baptist Church, Rochester, NY. Her husband predeceased her on Feb. 6, 2002. Together they established Schermerhorn’s Marina with the Evinrude franchise. The business grew to be the number two Cobia dealership in the United States for many years. It also was the largest Outboard Marine Corp. parts dealership in New York state.
