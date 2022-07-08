ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette balloon artist rises to the top

By SUSAN WU Summer Journalist
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrbrD_0gZVsD6a00

There’s a 15-foot-tall, 20-foot-wide volcano, a smoke cloud billowing out. Several types of dinosaurs eye the land, hungry for a meal. Baby dinosaurs are emerging from their cracked eggs.

Imagine that scene, but made entirely of balloons.

Lafayette balloon artist and Purdue project assistant Angie Arrigo is leaving Saturday for Orlando, Florida, to participate in Balloon Wonderland, where she will help build that scene.

Balloon Wonderland is an event that raises money for the Give Kids the World charity sponsored by Qualitex, a balloon company, which will donate 500,000 biodegradable balloons.

She has worked on a 70-foot-long rainbow for a Vincennes, Indiana, Hasbro-endorsed Candyland fundraiser – a recreation of the board game made of balloons and the first big balloon event in the United States – and 20-foot-tall balloon trees for the Presbyterian Youth Triennium at the Purdue Memorial Union. The trees alone used 11,000 balloons.

“I love to see other people happy,” she said. “When I do a balloon bouquet delivery or a big event that's for a person and get feedback from those people, that means the world to me, that feeds my soul, that that makes me happy.”

Although she usually makes displays for business conferences and Purdue, her real passion is for smaller projects.

“I know in a lot of marketing classes I've taken, they say you shouldn't take small jobs because it's not worth your time. But it's not always about the dollars that you bring in. It's also about what makes you happy to be able to give back,” she said.

Arrigo stays true to her word, donating balloons for the Breast Cancer Foundation, Buddy Walk and United Way.

Her journey with balloon art started when she had to help around in her parents' flower shop.

“I always liked art in school but I had no idea I had any abilities,” she said. “I started playing around with flowers, and it was not long before my stuff looked better than her stuff. I had a knack for it.”

Arrigo said the floral shop had balloons and was sent a balloon book.

“It talks about tying two balloons together and then twisting them into four to make an arch, and I was like, What? This sounds so cool.”

She started playing around with balloons in 1994 and started her company, High Expectation Balloons, in 1996. She won second in a national centerpiece competition in 2015.

Arrigo uses tubes of CPVC, PVC and aluminum she buys from Home Depot. Originally, these tubes were meant for electrical or plumbing uses, but she repurposes them for her art.

She used an axel grinder to shape the metal rods but for arches found an easier method. Instead of bending a big metal tube, she slips in a bendy plastic tube between two metal tubes. Hours of work go into engineering the frames and designing the balloon display.

Her busiest seasons are spring and fall.

“There’s not a lot of New Year’s Eve parties around here,” she said.

The past spring was her best season yet for sales, and she attributes that to the increase in popularity of the organic balloon designs and marquee letters and because people are coming out of the COVID pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

WLFI team rows in voyageur canoe races

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In addition to the family-fun events and food trucks at the Wabash Riverfest, the Voyager Canoe races stand out. Teams from across the Tippecanoe County area signed up and challenged each other in canoe versus canoe races. The boats used are replicas of boats...
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Vincennes, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
WDIO-TV

An American guitarist is stepping away from the stage

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Santana’s manager said in a statement.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
mymixfm.com

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana’s teacher shortage has some schools scrambling

Matt Shockley needs two math teachers and has zero applicants. Shockley is principal of Avon High School, located 14 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. Avon students return to school at the end of this month. If Shockley can’t fill those positions, class sizes could increase, or students might be left with a long-term substitute who may not be qualified to teach the subject.
AVON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balloon Art#Balloons#Flowers#Purdue#Hasbro#Candyland
WISH-TV

Indiana companies chosen in Walmart Open Call

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana-based businesses are among more than 330 from throughout the country chosen to sell their products on Walmart store shelves. Turf Titan Brands in Fort Wayne and BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery in Noblesville each received a “golden ticket” after pitching their products last week during Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call event. This year’s Open Call had more than 13,000 products registered with 1,110 businesses chosen as finalists to make pitches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
indyschild.com

Top 6 Things to do this Weekend around Indianapolis | July 8-10

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 6 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Enjoy food trucks along with our famous apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies from the Sugar Shack. You can also enjoy picking flowers here at Dulls Tree Farm. Admission is $10/car or $5/person.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
FOX59

Cashier at Indianapolis CVS bloodied in violent shoplifting

INDIANAPOLIS — When Michelle Coldren pulled into the parking lot of a CVS store Saturday night on the city’s north side and spotted the store’s cashier scuffling with a group of young people, she pulled out her cellphone and hit the record button. “We saw five individuals run out of the CVS screaming hollering, calling […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

5 injured in 3 separate overnight violent incidents across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating three separate violent incidents, including two shootings that left five people injured across the city. Two of the victims are in critical condition, while the three other victims are in stable condition. The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. when officers responded to two women shot near a strip […]
WLFI.com

One injured saving children from morning house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A person was severely injured saving a child from a early morning house fire in Lafayette. According to Lafayette Police, a passerby called 911 to report a house fire around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on Union Street. The same person ran into the building and...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy