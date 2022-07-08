Lafayette balloon artist rises to the top

There’s a 15-foot-tall, 20-foot-wide volcano, a smoke cloud billowing out. Several types of dinosaurs eye the land, hungry for a meal. Baby dinosaurs are emerging from their cracked eggs.

Imagine that scene, but made entirely of balloons.

Lafayette balloon artist and Purdue project assistant Angie Arrigo is leaving Saturday for Orlando, Florida, to participate in Balloon Wonderland, where she will help build that scene.

Balloon Wonderland is an event that raises money for the Give Kids the World charity sponsored by Qualitex, a balloon company, which will donate 500,000 biodegradable balloons.

She has worked on a 70-foot-long rainbow for a Vincennes, Indiana, Hasbro-endorsed Candyland fundraiser – a recreation of the board game made of balloons and the first big balloon event in the United States – and 20-foot-tall balloon trees for the Presbyterian Youth Triennium at the Purdue Memorial Union. The trees alone used 11,000 balloons.

“I love to see other people happy,” she said. “When I do a balloon bouquet delivery or a big event that's for a person and get feedback from those people, that means the world to me, that feeds my soul, that that makes me happy.”

Although she usually makes displays for business conferences and Purdue, her real passion is for smaller projects.

“I know in a lot of marketing classes I've taken, they say you shouldn't take small jobs because it's not worth your time. But it's not always about the dollars that you bring in. It's also about what makes you happy to be able to give back,” she said.

Arrigo stays true to her word, donating balloons for the Breast Cancer Foundation, Buddy Walk and United Way.

Her journey with balloon art started when she had to help around in her parents' flower shop.

“I always liked art in school but I had no idea I had any abilities,” she said. “I started playing around with flowers, and it was not long before my stuff looked better than her stuff. I had a knack for it.”

Arrigo said the floral shop had balloons and was sent a balloon book.

“It talks about tying two balloons together and then twisting them into four to make an arch, and I was like, What? This sounds so cool.”

She started playing around with balloons in 1994 and started her company, High Expectation Balloons, in 1996. She won second in a national centerpiece competition in 2015.

Arrigo uses tubes of CPVC, PVC and aluminum she buys from Home Depot. Originally, these tubes were meant for electrical or plumbing uses, but she repurposes them for her art.

She used an axel grinder to shape the metal rods but for arches found an easier method. Instead of bending a big metal tube, she slips in a bendy plastic tube between two metal tubes. Hours of work go into engineering the frames and designing the balloon display.

Her busiest seasons are spring and fall.

“There’s not a lot of New Year’s Eve parties around here,” she said.

The past spring was her best season yet for sales, and she attributes that to the increase in popularity of the organic balloon designs and marquee letters and because people are coming out of the COVID pandemic.