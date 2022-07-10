ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Housing market taking a turn in Denver metro area

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brSbK_0gZVlxwl00

Housing market taking a turn in Denver metro area 02:10

Buying a home in the Denver metro area has been tough for a while now.  A lack of available homes led to soaring prices, bidding wars and houses being purchased immediately after listing.

/ Getty Images

Now, according to a June trends report recently released by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, there are 7.1% more homes for sale this year compared to this time last year.

Andrew Abrams, the Committee Chair for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the owner of Guide Real Estate says the reason for that is twofold.

"Interest rates have gone up, which has decreased buyer demand. And the other one is just the seasonality of the market," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Prp9l_0gZVlxwl00
(credit: Getty Images)

This time of year, demand for houses usually dips, but this year it is a little more pronounced. Andrew says that could be bad news for sellers.

"Listings will sit on the market a little bit longer prices may even go down a little bit. And I think sellers have to be realistic about their price," he said.

However, it's good news for first time home buyers struggling to find a place.

"That might actually create an opportunity for them to get into the market and start building equity," he said.

While inventory may be up, Andrew says that doesn't mean the Denver metro real estate market is cooling drastically.

"What we expect to see is for it to be a little flat or even go down just a little bit," he said. "So, it won't be anything dramatic, but it'll be relatively stable. Hopefully for the remainder of the year and then starting in January we'll see it pick back up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeiRe_0gZVlxwl00
(credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

There's been a lot of reports that people are moving out of Colorado and that's why there are more homes available. The Andrew says they haven't seen that in their industry. In fact, they've seen as many people moving to Colorado as are moving away.

Comments / 12

Mark FD
2d ago

😆 In the 1990s My family in Denver area complained about California destroying the states with high taxes and far left narratives 1996 I decided to retire from the USAF and buy home built in 1988 in west Texas for $72k. Same type of house was listed in 1996 for $225k in Denver Today same house in Colo is almost $800k as my home in Texas is $225k today My family in Colo still complaining that they can’t afford the cost of living in Colo

Reply
3
Bryant Ray
3d ago

Government + Wall Street + Federal Reserve = INFLATION. Now go try to buy a home with that equation. Even well to do people with money are angry, there penny pinchers🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
Go Home Transplants!
4d ago

Go home transplants!!!!! GO home Colorado wannabes!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
14
Related
KDVR.com

Colorado is losing more people with lower incomes

DENVER (KDVR) — Early data suggests Colorado is losing lower- and middle-income people at faster rates than they’re moving in. Moving data from HireAHelper in the spring said more people were moving out of the state than during 2021. Additional data from other moving companies confirms that Colorado’s growth has stalled.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

After Almost a Decade in Business, Colorado Cannabis Tours Can't Wait to Be Licensed

Michael Eymer's Colorado Cannabis Tours has been up and running for close to a decade, but his route through Denver bureaucracy hasn't always been smooth. Eymer launched his business offering pot-friendly tours and classes shortly after the state's voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in late 2012. At first he operated under a law current at the time that allowed pot use in the back of private, registered limousines or buses. City officials weren't fans of the business model, however, and Mayor Michael Hancock's administration and the Denver Police Department cracked down on unlicensed mobile marijuana lounges. While there were varying interpretations of the law, Eymer decided to get on the same page as the city.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Colorado#The Committee Chair#Guide Real Estate
CBS Denver

Denver's e-bike rebate program hits digital roadblock amid high demand

A rush of interest in Denver's e-bike rebate program overwhelmed the city's website Monday morning, forcing many applicants to wait hours - if they were able to make it through at all. The city apologizes for the frustration and said it will still honor the applications of users who were stuck in the verification process. Half of the 2,000 new e-bike rebates made available were to go to income-qualified residents. However, due to the high volume of interest, the city said it is only accepting income-qualified applications at this time. "We're trying to help as many people as possible," said...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Workforce Housing Property in Aurora to Undergo $12M Renovation

Marking the second venture in as many months, BMC Investments (BMC), a Denver-based vertically-integrated real estate investment manager specializing in the multifamily sector, announced today the recapitalization of Aurora Meadows, a workforce housing community, with FCP®, a Maryland-based privately held real estate investment company. BMC will continue to provide asset management and property management services to oversee an extensive $12 million renovation plan to reposition the community.
AURORA, CO
fairviewlending.com

A “reckoning” is due. Atlanta overvalued by 58%, Denver by 39%

“A reckoning is due. Home prices and rents can’t separate as significantly as they have from their long-term fundamental trends without major issues arising in the marketplace,” said Ken Johnson, an economist at Florida Atlantic University, in an analysis. “Few markets, if any, will escape unscathed.” Will real estate values plummet as the study predicts? How accurate is the model with their predictions?
ATLANTA, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Trion Properties Makes Its Largest Acquisition With $108M Off-Market Acquisition In Desirable Denver Colorado Submarket

EDGEWATER, Colo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has successfully completed the off-market acquisition of Terra Village, a 402-unit multifamily community in Edgewater, Colorado, a rapidly gentrifying urban submarket of Denver, for $108.75 million.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Tenants at The Grand Told to Vacate Luxury Complex Within Thirty Days

Life is definitely not grand for tenants in The Grand luxury apartments at 1701 and 1777 Chestnut Place. They've been given thirty days to get out. In December 2021, we reported on lousy conditions at the 508-unit apartment complex behind Union Station, which had just opened in 2018. That summer, the complex had flooded, causing a power outage during a record heat wave; problems from the flood persisted for months. The pool, which residents argued was an amenity that helped justify their high rents — $1,500 rent for a studio up to $8,000 for a penthouse — was often closed because to unsanitary conditions.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Price to park at Denver International Airport going up soon

Starting July 15, it will cost more to park at Denver International Airport. Airport officials say based on a recent study, demand and cost of maintenance prompted the rate increases.The airport has not increased parking prices since September of 2019, officials say. Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots "This slight rate increase will ensure DEN can continue to provide a variety of parking options to our passengers at different price points," said DEN Chief Operating Officer Steve Jaquith in a news release on July 9.Below are the rate changes starting July 15:Parking LotCurrent...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: 90 degree heat returns on Tuesday and stays for more than a week

After a brief break from intense summer heat on Monday, above normal temperatures return on Tuesday and continue for at least the next 7-10 days. Triple digit heat plagued the Front Range last weekend so pleasantly cooler weather in the lower 80s was welcome in Denver on Monday. Tuesday will be at least 10 degrees warmer than Monday and temperatures will climb at least another 5 degrees for Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado gem, Swetsville Zoo, prepares to close up shop

A staple of northern Colorado could soon be closing for good, as the Swetsville Zoo in Timnath is official under contract for purchase. For decades the "zoo," located at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Harmony Road just outside of Fort Collins, has been a family-friendly destination that offers a free walking tour through Bill Swets' unique property. The Swetsville Zoo was created by Swets after he found a passion for welding together junk yard pieces to create unique creatures. Dinosaurs, bugs, space ships and more have been created out of Swets' imagination on handy work and have been on display...
TIMNATH, CO
CBS Denver

Monday is the coolest day in about two weeks, don't expect it to last

After 100 degree heat along the Front Range over the weekend, Monday will be pleasantly cooler.Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to Saturday and Sunday. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday which set a new record high temperature for July 9. Sunday was even hotter with 101 degrees which was just shy of the record from July 10, 2016 which is 102 degrees.Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is almost 10 degrees below normal for the middle of July and the coolest weather in...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

This Colorado county is among the richest in the US

DENVER (KDVR) — A new report ranks one Colorado county among the richest in the country. Five-year U.S. Census estimates show that 49 counties in the country have median household incomes higher than $100,000, according to U.S. News & World Report. Of those, the top 15 are concentrated on the coasts among the areas of Washington, D.C., San Francisco and New York City.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
imfromdenver.com

New Denver Lifeguards Receive $1000 Bonus

Many of the public pools in Denver have been closed or had shortened hours due to a shortage of lifeguards being employed. City officials are hoping to change that trend by offering a $1000 incentive to newly hired and certified lifeguards. Denver Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) hopes to attract...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy