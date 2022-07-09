‘Glee’ stars Heather Morris and Kevin McHale remember Naya Rivera 2 years after her death

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images, FILE

“Glee” stars Heather Morris and Kevin McHale paid tribute to actress Naya Rivera on Friday, two years after her death.

In an Instagram post, Morris who played Rivera's love interest Brittany on the hit show, remembered Rivera by sharing a series of photos of the two of them.

“Everyday my angel,” Morris wrote. “I miss you every damn day.”

McHale, who played Artie on the show, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star.

“The best there ever was forever & ever,” McHale wrote in the caption of a photo he shared of Rivera.

Rivera accidentally drowned during a visit to California’s Lake Piru in July 2020, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner. The actress was alone on a boat with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was 4 years old at the time. Her son told authorities that he and his mother went for a swim and that afterward he got back in the boat, but his mother did not. Before Rivera disappeared, she helped her son back into the boat by boosting him from behind, according to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub at the time.

Since Rivera’s death, her fellow “Glee” co-stars have paid tribute to her in many ways. After her death, “Glee” creators Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuk vowed to create a college fund for her son.

“She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around,” the three creators wrote in a statement in 2020.