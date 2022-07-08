ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

True North Advisors Appoints Braden Cole as Senior Wealth Manager

By Fort Worth Inc. Staff
fortworthinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue North Advisors announced this week that Braden Cole has joined the firm as senior wealth manager in the Dallas office. True North Advisors, LLC is a solutions-oriented wealth and investment firm that is fiduciarily driven...

fortworthinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

70,000-square-foot office building in Fort Worth trades

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) announces FTW Investment Group, LLC has purchased 3880 Hulen, a six-story, 70,000-square-foot office building in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Kyle Poulson and Gibson Duwe facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller. Casey Tounget and Theron Bryant, also of Transwestern, represented the buyer. The sale price was not disclosed.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Change likely coming for Lakeside apartments

The purchase of Nexus Lakeside last year and the appointment of a new community management company at Elan Flower Mound in January suggest other changes may be in store for the two large Lakeside properties, according to a news release from Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside. AvalonBay Communities of...
LAKESIDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Retailers Gobbling Up Vacant Store Space

DFW shops are getting gobbled up by businesses as construction slows down.Josue Ramos/Unsplash. As new construction begins to slow, retailers across North Texas are grabbing all the vacant store space that hit the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dallas News, only 6% of shopping space was available mid-year. That is among the lowest vacancy rates North Texas has seen. What adds to the low vacancy is the construction total and less square footage.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth are outpacing the nation

DALLAS — Rents in Dallas are up by 17% year-over-year and 22.8% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. Rents in Dallas jumped 2% month-over-month in June, compared to a 1.3% increase nationally, according to the latest rent report by rental platform Apartment List.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trammell Crow
Person
Paula Davis
spectrumlocalnews.com

Popcorn shortage could be next supply chain woe in Texas

DALLAS — A popcorn shortage could be the next supply chain woe in Texas. For many movie theaters, popcorn is the lifeblood of much of their revenue, along with other concessions. Megan Matthews has been a part of planning out classic films to show at the Palace Arts Center...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to Lewisville

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is expected to open a new location at 201 N. Summit Ave. in Lewisville. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fortworthreport.org

Why Fort Worth and North Texas is a hub for autonomous trucking

In a shipping container yard at the Alliance Mobility Innovation Zone, a semi-truck moves around the yard. The steering wheel is turning. The wheels are moving. But there is no driver — at least not inside the truck. Instead, an ITS ConGlobal employee is driving the truck from behind...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas FFA Members Arrive in Fort Worth for Annual Convention

A corduroy jacket is not exactly the thing to wear on a triple-digit day in Texas - unless you're one of the thousands of kids in town this week for the state Future Farmers of America convention. "We're gonna be filling the streets of Cowtown with blue corduroy jackets. We'll...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Wealth Manager#True North Advisors#Llc#Ch Investment Partners#The Trammell Crow#Baylor University#Cfa#The Cfa Society Of Dfw
dallasexpress.com

American Heart Association Recognizes Ten Texas Health Hospitals

Ten Texas Health facilities received numerous awards recently from the American Heart Association. According to a press release from Texas Health, these awards recognize facilities for their commitment to treatment guidelines and quality improvement, specifically concerning cardiovascular care, stroke, and diabetes. “When it comes to cardiovascular disease and stroke, Texas...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

North Texas Population Growth

NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF) – From January 2021 to January 2022 North Texas grew by more than 155,000 residents. Most of those people moved to Ft. Worth which saw an increase of 22,000 people. Lewisville was second in line with 19,000 and Dallas with 17,000. Collin, Denton, Dallas and Tarrant...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CW33

Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS, TX
point2homes.com

8320 Coolgreene Drive, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75228

Enjoy your own private forest complete with walk paths on this .676 acre cul-de-sac creek lot minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, & downtown Dallas. Mid-Century Modern meets eclectic in a welcoming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. A sleek new deck connects indoor & outdoor living spaces. From here you see the western ranch style guest house & natural tree canopy. An oversized garage & parking is tucked to the left inside a motorized gate. These 2 structures could be combined to create almost 800 SF of additional living space. The guest house has a ductless mini split AC, the 3rd bath & great views. A state of the art Ubiquiti Wifi and Camera System seamlessly streams with your mobile device. Inside the main house, you will find authentic details & design, a pleasing floor plan, updated primary & 2nd bath, hardwood floors, stately brick fireplace, an artsy chalkboard wall, cedar woodwork plus picture perfect window views. Bring your design ideas & continue to evolve this rare find.
DALLAS, TX
point2homes.com

6404 Candletree Lane, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070

Meticulously maintained abode with peaceful backyard oasis! Enjoy your days entertaining under the shade of the extended cedar patio, and grilling in your outdoor kitchen with gas grill, sink, and granite counter top. You will be impressed by the 3 car garage and 8ft board on board fence that has a 30ft automatic driveway gate! The interior of the home boasts of a flexible layout that showcases open living & dining areas. The updated kitchen flaunts quartz breakfast bar, updated counter tops, white cabinets and black stainless steel stove top & apron sink. The roof, gutters and AC unit are only a couple years old. Most windows in the home have been replaced & come with a warranty. There are three community pools. Close to major thoroughfares, shopping and dining.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy