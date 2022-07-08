True North Advisors Appoints Braden Cole as Senior Wealth Manager

DFW shops are getting gobbled up by businesses as construction slows down.Josue Ramos/Unsplash. As new construction begins to slow, retailers across North Texas are grabbing all the vacant store space that hit the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dallas News, only 6% of shopping space was available mid-year. That is among the lowest vacancy rates North Texas has seen. What adds to the low vacancy is the construction total and less square footage.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO