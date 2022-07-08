Flood Advisory issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Harding County; Quay County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL, SOUTH CENTRAL HARDING AND WEST CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES THROUGH 930 PM MDT At 903 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Conchas Dam, or 21 miles south of Mosquero, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conchas Dam, Conchas, Conchas Lake State Park and Bell Ranch. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 321 and 322. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 69 and 102. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

HARDING COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO