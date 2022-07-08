Flood Advisory issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harding; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND EASTERN UNION COUNTIES At 909 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Seneca to Clayton to 13 miles west of Sedan, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clayton, Clayton Lake State Park, Seneca, Sedan, Mount Dora and Moses. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 412 and 429. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
