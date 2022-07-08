ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Colfax by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harding; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND EASTERN UNION COUNTIES At 909 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Seneca to Clayton to 13 miles west of Sedan, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clayton, Clayton Lake State Park, Seneca, Sedan, Mount Dora and Moses. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 412 and 429. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Harding County; Quay County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL, SOUTH CENTRAL HARDING AND WEST CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES THROUGH 930 PM MDT At 903 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Conchas Dam, or 21 miles south of Mosquero, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Conchas Dam, Conchas, Conchas Lake State Park and Bell Ranch. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 321 and 322. State Road 104 between Mile Markers 69 and 102. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, NM

