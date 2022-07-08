How Much Could Tom Ford Fetch in Sale?

Click here to read the full article.

New York luxury label Tom Ford is reportedly eyeing a sale that could be worth several-billion dollars.

Individuals associated with the brand told Bloomberg this week that the former Gucci and Saint Laurent creative director’s eponymous label is working with Goldman Sachs investment bank to explore the possibility of selling to a new owner.

The 17-year-old privately held company produces ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, leather goods, shoes, fragrance and beauty products. Ford owns a majority stake in the firm, which he founded alongside Gucci and Sotheby’s veteran executive Domenico De Sole.

According to sources, a deal could involve rights to work with Ford following the sale of the business . A decision on the matter has not been reached, however, and the company could still choose to remain independent.

The Parsons-educated Ford is widely credited with bringing buzz back to the heritage European labels he worked for during the 1990s and early aughts, blending avant-garde styling with provocative marketing. Ford parted ways with Gucci and established his own label in 2004, rolling out cosmetics, sunglasses and menswear in the ensuing years.

The launch of Tom Ford womenswear came in 2010, generating quick commercial success through associations with pop-culture fixtures like Beyonce , Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wore an ivory evening gown to a meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in 2011, cementing Ford as one of America’s foremost fashion talents. He succeeded Diane von Furstenberg as chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America ( CFDA ) in 2019, and announced his departure this spring after three years at the helm of the trade group.