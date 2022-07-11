ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hideo Kojima threatens legal action after being wrongfully identified as Shinzo Abe's assassin

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

The Japanese video game creator Hideo Kojima has been wrongfully identified as the man who assassinated the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday including a Greek news channel, a French politician and a number of racist Twitter accounts.

Abe was shockingly shot on Friday while giving a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan and eventually succumbed to his injuries just hours later. Numerous tributes were paid to the 67-year-old including those from Boris Johnson, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron.

The shooter has since been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami a former maritime self-defence force member who later confessed to killing Abe. Yamagami is not in fact Hideo Kojima, the acclaimed creator of video games such as the Metal Gear Solid series and Death Stranding.

That, however, hasn't stopped certain corners of the internet from making 'jokes' claiming that Yamagami looks like Kojima. This poor attempt at a gag appears to have gotten out of control as right-wing French politician Damien Rieu has since tweeted an image of Kojima, posing next to a picture of the Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara accompanied with the text: "The extreme left kills."


The Greek news channel ANT1 TV also ran a segment about Abe's death which used the same pictures of Kojima, identifying him as the murderer.

According to Kotaku , the segment says: "Tetsuya has confessed to his actions to the police, admitting that he wanted Abe dead because he was disappointed and upset with him. The police have learned that he [the culprit] had served in the Navy Special Forces and taught a unit in Medical School on Physiotherapy for dementia patients. He was passionate about Che Guevara."

Just for clarification, 58-year-old Kojima has nothing to do with the sad death of Abe. In fact, most of his time appears to be either spent on his video game creations or celebrating other aspects of pop culture. For instance, he seems really into The Boys at the moment.

Kojima's company Kojima Productions have strongly condemned his false links to Abe's assassination. In a statement shared on Saturday, they said: "Kojima Productions strongly condemns the spread of fake news and rumours that convey false information. We do not tolerate such libel and will consider taking legal action in some cases."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
CHINA
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Che Guevara
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Fox News

Taiwan loses major advocate, defensive ally with assassination of Shinzo Abe

With the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Taiwan and the United States have lost a major advocate against Chinese militarization in the Pacific. Abe, an archconservative of Japanese politics and Japan-first nationalist opposed to Chinese expansion, had been a stalwart ally of Taiwan as threats of Chinese "reunification" loomed.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Japanese#Greek#French#Cuban
wrestlinginc.com

Japan Passes New Law Inspired By Tragic Death Of Hana Kimura

It has been just over two years since Hana Kimura took her own life. Kimura had been receiving racist abuse from online fans of the reality show Terrace House, on which she was a contestant. The government of Japan has taken a step towards possibly curbing such insults in the future.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
CBS Miami

DeSantis calls slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a "Heck of an Ally"

- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday expressed condolences to the people of Japan after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated at a campaign event in the city of Nara. Calling Abe "a great leader" and a "heck of an ally to this country," DeSantis also said the death will "cast a pall" over upcoming trade meetings hosted by Florida with the Japan Association.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Why not just say you hate the guy?' NPR is slammed for 'tasteless' tweet calling ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a 'divisive arch-conservative' just hours after he was assassinated during walk

Taxpayer-funded radio network NPR has been slammed for dismissing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a 'divisive arch-conservative' just hours after the ex-leader's assassination. 'Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during...
WORLD
The US Sun

Britain is on the brink of another world war just like in 1937 – we must be ready to crush Putin, head of UK army warns

BRITAIN is facing its "1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” in a new world war against Russia, the British Army chief warned today. General Sir Patrick Sanders gave a stark warning that our armed forces must be prepared to directly engage Putin in order to prevent the spread of further conflict in Europe - and ward off the threat from Moscow.
WORLD
NBC News

Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe

TOKYO — Japanese bid their final goodbye to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday as a family funeral was held at a temple days after his assassination shocked the nation. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago for health reasons....
ASIA
BBC

Shinzo Abe killing: Hideo Kojima threatens to sue over false posts

A legendary video game developer has threatened to sue over hoax posts portraying him as Shinzo Abe's killer. Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima was linked to the shooting of Japan's former prime minister in pictures on website 4chan. The images were shared by a French politician and reportedly broadcast by...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

180K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy