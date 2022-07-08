ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cass Park Pool to temporarily close next week

rewind1077.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A community pool closing next week. The City of Ithaca...

rewind1077.com

The Ithaca Voice

Developer hopes a little “Gem” sparkles in Collegetown

ITHACA, N.Y. — If one has the money, Collegetown is still a safe investment in the Ithaca real estate market. It has a captive market in the form of Cornell renters, the university has added 5,000 students locally since 2005, and the city has rolled out zoning that reduces the need for expensive parking in the most urban parts of the neighborhood.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Funds available to improve downtown Elmira businesses’ appearance

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Downtown Development and the City of Elmira are offering funds to improve Downtown businesses’ facades and signage. The application process is available through forms for both signage and facade improvements. Funding for both programs is supplied by the City of Elmira and administered through EDD. Up to $500 is available […]
ELMIRA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Open-Air Gym Opens in Johnson City

A free, open-air fitness facility is set to open in the Village of Johnson City. The Village, Town of Union, MVP Health Care and the National Fitness Campaign are coordinating to officially open the Fitness Court at Floral Avenue Park July 12. . The facility is an outdoor fitness gym...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
rewind1077.com

Gas prices in Ithaca continue to drop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s gas prices are down five cents in seven days. Triple A notes the average price for a gallon of gas this morning is four dollars 86 cents, down a nickel in Ithaca since last week. Demand for gas is down year over year and oil prices remain lower, at around 100 dollars a barrel in early morning trading.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

No Time for Lyme: A message from the Tioga County Health Dept.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Tioga County Public Health Department released a warning about Lyme Disease and how it can be avoided. “With the arrival of warm weather, ticks are out there and can make their way to infect people or animals with Lyme disease,” said the health department. 30 residents of Tioga County were reportedly diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2019 and the health department believes that number could be even higher as many cases go undetected.
CNY News

Fire Destroys Town of Norwich Home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Norwich Sunday, July 10. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the blaze on Morgan Acres Road was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries but the home is believed to be...
NORWICH, NY
WETM 18 News

Construction nears for Elmira Pizza Hut

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on...
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Ithaca moves 4th Ward polling place

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca polling place is on the move. Residents of the city’s 4th Ward have a new spot to cast ballots. Stephen DeWitt with the Tompkins County Board of Elections says it’s at Alice Cook House. Students on Cornell’s north campus previously voted...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival just weeks away

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Italian American Festival is just weeks away, and the Village is gearing up for another packed weekend of food, crafts, vendors and music. The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Clover

July 11th– Meet Clover! Clover is a 1 1/2 year-old spayed female. She is an active dog and very playful with other dogs as well. She is well behaved and obedient for such a young age. If you’re feeling lucky, maybe Clover will be a perfect fit for you. If you’re interested in Clover, you […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Search begins for Ithaca’s next permanent police chief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next permanent chief of police has begun in earnest. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis offered an update Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News. John Joly has served as acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department since Dennis Nayor’s retirement in early...
ITHACA, NY

