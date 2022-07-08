Cass Park Pool to temporarily close next week

ITHACA, N.Y. — If one has the money, Collegetown is still a safe investment in the Ithaca real estate market. It has a captive market in the form of Cornell renters, the university has added 5,000 students locally since 2005, and the city has rolled out zoning that reduces the need for expensive parking in the most urban parts of the neighborhood.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Downtown Development and the City of Elmira are offering funds to improve Downtown businesses’ facades and signage. The application process is available through forms for both signage and facade improvements. Funding for both programs is supplied by the City of Elmira and administered through EDD. Up to $500 is available […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced which roads will be closed for the return of the annual Street Painting Festival this weekend, as well as the next Alive After Five. The following road closures will take effect starting on July 15 at 11:00 a.m.:. East...
WATERLOO, N.Y. — A historic building in Seneca County is being converted into affordable housing. The village of Waterloo's Main Street School has sat vacant for almost 10 years. The near-century-old building will soon be turned into 35 apartments for seniors age 62 and older. The school's auditorium will...
A free, open-air fitness facility is set to open in the Village of Johnson City. The Village, Town of Union, MVP Health Care and the National Fitness Campaign are coordinating to officially open the Fitness Court at Floral Avenue Park July 12. . The facility is an outdoor fitness gym...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s gas prices are down five cents in seven days. Triple A notes the average price for a gallon of gas this morning is four dollars 86 cents, down a nickel in Ithaca since last week. Demand for gas is down year over year and oil prices remain lower, at around 100 dollars a barrel in early morning trading.
What do the Shangri-La Speedway, the Strawberry Festival, and the ghostly hitchhiker at Devil's Elbow Hill have in common? They are all part of Owego's history. If I had to describe Owego in one word it would be: Historic. Another historical place in Owego is the Belva Lockwood Inn. In...
Syracuse, N.Y. — About 40 people were displaced by an explosion Saturday night in a 12-story apartment building caused by a man making homemade fireworks, according to fire and police officials. The explosion was so strong it knocked down an apartment wall in Vinette Towers, police said. The sixth...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Tioga County Public Health Department released a warning about Lyme Disease and how it can be avoided. “With the arrival of warm weather, ticks are out there and can make their way to infect people or animals with Lyme disease,” said the health department. 30 residents of Tioga County were reportedly diagnosed with Lyme Disease in 2019 and the health department believes that number could be even higher as many cases go undetected.
The Devil's Elbow is a geographic feature along Route 17C west of Owego, New York. This has been the site of many paranormal tales including the woman in white that would hitchhike along a section of road in the area. Where Is The Devil's Elbow?. Devil's Elbow is located on...
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Norwich Sunday, July 10. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the blaze on Morgan Acres Road was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries but the home is believed to be...
July is National Recreation Month and even if you're not the world's biggest lover of the great outdoors, chances are, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything got shut down, you looked for different ways to enjoy life and perhaps ended up visiting a New York State park or two?
Summer is in full swing and many people are making plans for fun weekend trips, vacations, and many other outdoor activities. I spend a lot of my free time at a campground where I can enjoy the great outdoors. I began my outdoor adventures with a simple tent, then a...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New information has been seen at the location of the soon-to-be Pizza Hut at the old Tops Plaza in Elmira. Photos taken by 18 News show multiple permits on the windows of the building, including two building permits and one plumbing permit. The descriptions on...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca polling place is on the move. Residents of the city’s 4th Ward have a new spot to cast ballots. Stephen DeWitt with the Tompkins County Board of Elections says it’s at Alice Cook House. Students on Cornell’s north campus previously voted...
(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
(WSYR-TV)– Have you ever watched Food Network’s Man VS. Food and thought to yourself, “I could do that.” Well, now is your chance to either corroborate or take back your statement. Take a look at some of the food challenges that you can find around Central...
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Italian American Festival is just weeks away, and the Village is gearing up for another packed weekend of food, crafts, vendors and music. The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the […]
July 11th– Meet Clover! Clover is a 1 1/2 year-old spayed female. She is an active dog and very playful with other dogs as well. She is well behaved and obedient for such a young age. If you’re feeling lucky, maybe Clover will be a perfect fit for you. If you’re interested in Clover, you […]
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for Ithaca’s next permanent chief of police has begun in earnest. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis offered an update Friday on Ithaca’s Morning News. John Joly has served as acting chief of the Ithaca Police Department since Dennis Nayor’s retirement in early...
Comments / 0