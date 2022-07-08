ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

NTPGA Foundation Presents 2022 Sherrill Park Scholarship

richardsontoday.com
 4 days ago

The fourth annual Sherrill Park Golf Course/Two Dads and a Coach scholarship, in the amount of $5,000, was presented earlier this week to recent Berkner High School graduate Lance Davis. The scholarship is awarded...

richardsontoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Children's Advocacy Center in Need of Volunteers for Upcoming Conference

In Dallas County, there's a unique place that helps children who have experienced the trauma of abuse. It's called the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, and currently, they're looking for volunteers. “Our mission is to improve the lives of abused children, and provide national leadership on child abuse issues,” said Lana...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

American Heart Association Recognizes Ten Texas Health Hospitals

Ten Texas Health facilities received numerous awards recently from the American Heart Association. According to a press release from Texas Health, these awards recognize facilities for their commitment to treatment guidelines and quality improvement, specifically concerning cardiovascular care, stroke, and diabetes. “When it comes to cardiovascular disease and stroke, Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KIII TV3

The hospital where JFK died is coming down

DALLAS — Hospital walls that hold tens of thousands of memories, including a pivotal moment in United States history, will be torn down piece by piece. The City of Dallas is saying goodbye to the former Parkland Memorial Hospital, the place where President John F. Kennedy succumbed to his injuries after being shot by Lee Harvey Oswald on Nov. 22, 1963.
DALLAS, TX
planomoms.com

Plano ISD Calendar 2022-23

First Day of School for 2022-2023 in Plano Independent School District (PISD) Plano ISD Public Schools will start on Wednesday August 10. They will have a 4 day weekend for Labor Day – Friday, September 2, and Monday, September 5. Last Day of School for 2022-2023 in Plano Independent...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Richardson, TX
Society
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Richardson, TX
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the principal of Frisco ISD's newest high school

When Ryan Solano first came to Frisco ISD in 2016, he was an assistant principal with Independence High School. In March 2021, Frisco ISD announced that Solano will be helping to open the district's newest high school by serving as its principal. Panther Creek High School is slated to open in the fall, welcoming students in grades 9-11 for its first year.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Change likely coming for Lakeside apartments

The purchase of Nexus Lakeside last year and the appointment of a new community management company at Elan Flower Mound in January suggest other changes may be in store for the two large Lakeside properties, according to a news release from Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside. AvalonBay Communities of...
LAKESIDE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Meow Wolf coming to Grapevine

Meow Wolf, an immersive, other-worldly art experience in Santa Fe, will open a new location in Grapevine Mills next year, the company recently announced. “The Meow Wolf story universe is expanding, and Texas holds the key to our next chapter,” said Meow Wolf CEO Jose Tolosa. Known for its...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Thrillist

9 Relative Newcomers to the Texas Barbecue Scene That Are Worth a Visit

Thanks to the barbecue boom Texas has experienced over the last decade, ridiculously talented pitmasters have cropped up everywhere, breathing new life into a regional cuisine once associated with dusty roads and weathered picnic tables. (Okay, there’s still plenty of that.) These pitmasters and chefs are not only crushing classic ’cue like they’ve been at it for 70 years, but infusing their food with just as much culture as smoke. From a group of twenty-somethings who are masters of their craft to a former fine-dining chef whose approach to barbecue is refreshingly stripped-down and honest, these are the relative newcomers (all opened within the last four years) who are dominating Texas’ vibrant barbecue scene.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Davis
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Helicopters to conduct operation at school in Flower Mound

If you see any helicopters in Flower Mound on Tuesday morning, they’re likely conducting a scheduled aerial operation. 5 State Helicopters will be airlifting new HVAC equipment onto the roof at Bluebonnet Elementary School, 2000 Spinks Road, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The work is expected to begin around 8 a.m. and conclude around noon.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to Lewisville

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is expected to open a new location at 201 N. Summit Ave. in Lewisville. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

The Big Reveal: Restaurants announced and reservations open for DFW Restaurant Week

DFW Restaurant Week 25th Anniversary serves up delicious cuisine, support for North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope this summer. DALLAS/FORT WORTH, TX (July 11, 2022) – Get your appetites ready! DFW Restaurant Week is celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary this summer, serving up support for longtime charity partners the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope with every delicious meal for a deal. Join in the foodie festivities with a month of delectable dining for lunch, dinner, and newly added brunch with top restaurants across the Metroplex, Aug. 8 – Sept. 4, 2022. Featuring a variety of special anniversary offerings, the excitement begins on Reservation Day, Monday, July 11, when the official list of participating restaurants is revealed and reservations open.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Golf#Pga#Texas A M University#Civil Engineering#Charity#Ntpga Foundation Presents#Berkner High School
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National 7-Eleven Day

The granddaddy of all convenience stores got its start as an offshoot of the Southland Ice Company. In 1927, the store that would become 7-Eleven opened its doors in Dallas, Texas. The idea was to sell eggs, milk, and bread, which would allow shoppers to avoid grocery stores if they...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
CW33

Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS, TX
What Now Dallas

Chester’s Chicken Opens in Fort Worth

Chester’s Chicken, the fan-favorite fresh fried chicken quick-service restaurant concept with 1,200 locations around the country, is back in Fort Worth. The new store opened on June 30 inside the Fuel City at 1715 Haltom Road in Haltom City. Chester’s offers high quality, great-tasting fresh fried chicken, honey butter...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Six Million Dollar Man, Bionic Woman coming to Plano July 16-17

Retro Expo, a pop culture collecting event held inside the Plano Event Center located at 2000 E Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, is celebrating its one year anniversary with iconic television stars Lee Majors and Lindsay Wagner — "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman" — Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17.
PLANO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy