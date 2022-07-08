Law Firm Volunteers Clean Up Parks, Set Record

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dip in the pool for some is the best way to take a break and cool off outside but many cities have limited the day or even shut down pools altogether because of the lack of lifeguards. But on Saturday, the Heights Family Aquatic Center in Richardson opened up for the first time this season. "I'm really overjoyed that they got it together even, I'm not disappointed that it's over the weekend I'm thrilled, I'm just grateful that we have what we need for some kind of enjoyment," said Tiffany Moscrey, who went to the pool with her kids. This comes as the city said they had a flood of lifeguard applicants apply to work there. The city made the application process easier and raised the pay from $10 an hour to $15 along with bonuses. "It opened up on her (daughter's) birthday we were really excited we were able to come," said Carmen Pritchett, who went to the pool with her children. The pool hours are from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday until August 14.

