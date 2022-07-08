Recycling Blue Bag Giveaways Scheduled

Colorized Monkeypox Virus ParticlesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) This past weekend the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been found in Denton county. As of now there have been a total of 26 positively identified cases of monkeypox within Texas, and a total of 762 of the disease across the United States. Though other states have similar numbers of monkeypox cases to Texas, as of right now New York and California are seeing the greatest number to this point, with 153 and 136 cases respectively.

TEXAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO