Richardson, TX

Recycling Blue Bag Giveaways Scheduled

 4 days ago

Public Services staff will be at the Richardson Public Library, 900 Civic Center Dr., and Walgreens, 2140 E. Campbell Rd.,...

kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National 7-Eleven Day

The granddaddy of all convenience stores got its start as an offshoot of the Southland Ice Company. In 1927, the store that would become 7-Eleven opened its doors in Dallas, Texas. The idea was to sell eggs, milk, and bread, which would allow shoppers to avoid grocery stores if they...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Retailers Gobbling Up Vacant Store Space

DFW shops are getting gobbled up by businesses as construction slows down.Josue Ramos/Unsplash. As new construction begins to slow, retailers across North Texas are grabbing all the vacant store space that hit the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dallas News, only 6% of shopping space was available mid-year. That is among the lowest vacancy rates North Texas has seen. What adds to the low vacancy is the construction total and less square footage.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Change likely coming for Lakeside apartments

The purchase of Nexus Lakeside last year and the appointment of a new community management company at Elan Flower Mound in January suggest other changes may be in store for the two large Lakeside properties, according to a news release from Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside. AvalonBay Communities of...
LAKESIDE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store coming to Lewisville

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is expected to open a new location at 201 N. Summit Ave. in Lewisville. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Popcorn shortage could be next supply chain woe in Texas

DALLAS — A popcorn shortage could be the next supply chain woe in Texas. For many movie theaters, popcorn is the lifeblood of much of their revenue, along with other concessions. Megan Matthews has been a part of planning out classic films to show at the Palace Arts Center...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Where Are Cooling Stations Opening Up in North Texas Monday?

Cooling stations are opening up around the Metroplex Monday to provide North Texans with a place to cool off and get out of the dangerous summer heat. North Texas is under an extended heat advisory that has regularly seen temperatures climb above 100 degrees. On Monday, a Heat Advisory and an Air Quality Alert (Ozone Action Day) are in effect. NBC 5's team of Weather Experts said we should expect heat index values from 103 to 107 through the middle of this week. Areas west are under an Excessive Heat Warning.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Monkeypox Continues to Spread in Texas

Colorized Monkeypox Virus ParticlesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) This past weekend the first presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been found in Denton county. As of now there have been a total of 26 positively identified cases of monkeypox within Texas, and a total of 762 of the disease across the United States. Though other states have similar numbers of monkeypox cases to Texas, as of right now New York and California are seeing the greatest number to this point, with 153 and 136 cases respectively.
TEXAS STATE
point2homes.com

8320 Coolgreene Drive, Dallas, Dallas County, TX, 75228

Enjoy your own private forest complete with walk paths on this .676 acre cul-de-sac creek lot minutes from White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, & downtown Dallas. Mid-Century Modern meets eclectic in a welcoming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. A sleek new deck connects indoor & outdoor living spaces. From here you see the western ranch style guest house & natural tree canopy. An oversized garage & parking is tucked to the left inside a motorized gate. These 2 structures could be combined to create almost 800 SF of additional living space. The guest house has a ductless mini split AC, the 3rd bath & great views. A state of the art Ubiquiti Wifi and Camera System seamlessly streams with your mobile device. Inside the main house, you will find authentic details & design, a pleasing floor plan, updated primary & 2nd bath, hardwood floors, stately brick fireplace, an artsy chalkboard wall, cedar woodwork plus picture perfect window views. Bring your design ideas & continue to evolve this rare find.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Children's Advocacy Center in Need of Volunteers for Upcoming Conference

In Dallas County, there's a unique place that helps children who have experienced the trauma of abuse. It's called the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, and currently, they're looking for volunteers. “Our mission is to improve the lives of abused children, and provide national leadership on child abuse issues,” said Lana...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $4,720,000 Stunning Contemporary Home in The Heart of Southlake Texas with Huge Backyard is A Truly Entertainers Paradise

The Home in Southlake, a stunning custom-built contemporary residence offers the perfect blend of an entertainers paradise and private retreat is now available for sale. This home located at 1021 E Continental Blvd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy Parsons (Phone: 972-567-5539) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Southlake.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth business owners say thieves stole and altered checks for thousands of dollars

FORT WORTH, Texas — Several Fort Worth business owners say thieves tried to steal tens of thousands of dollars by taking and altering checks they mailed. Jon Bonnell is the executive chef and owner at Bonnell’s Restaurant Group and oversees five restaurants in the area. About a week after he mailed 16 checks in late May, his wife noticed that one to a food distributor, for more than $25,000, had been adjusted with a new name as the payee and that it had been deposited at a drive-thru ATM.
FORT WORTH, TX

