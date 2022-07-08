ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

MTP 2052 Slidell MPA Public Meeting

norpc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Regional Planning Commission will host a public meeting for the updated Metropolitan...

www.norpc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

City tells squatters at abandoned naval base to go

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans neighbors in the Bywater are hopeful, but not convinced the city’s latest attempt to secure the abandoned Navy base on Poland Avenue will keep crime and squatters out of their neighborhood long-term. Monday morning, the NOPD SWAT team, New Orleans firefighters, EMS, city...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Slidell, LA
Government
City
Slidell, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Slidell, LA
Traffic
WWL

Man upset about dirty needles popping up in neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — Drug addiction is at an all time high, fueled in part by the deadly drug fentanyl coming over the southern border. And while some groups are trying to decrease the health problems that go along with addiction, others say it's putting their neighborhood children at risk.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New NOLA Public Schools Superintendent takes over

NEW ORLEANS — History will be made Monday when a new superintendent takes the reins of NOLA Public Schools. Dr. Avis Williams will be the first woman to serve as a permanent superintendent in the district's 181 years. Williams will take over the position after Dr. Henderson Lewis held...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtp#Mpa#City Council#Second Street Slidell#Ada
L'Observateur

Postal Worker Pleads Guilty to Delay or Destruction of Mail

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DARIUS PATIN, age 34, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on June 7, 2022 before U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According to court documents, PATIN was employed by the United States Postal Service as a City...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
L'Observateur

Non-unanimous verdict leads to new trial for Errol Victor

EDGARD — Jury selection was scheduled to begin July 11 for the new trial of Errol Victor Sr., a St. John the Baptist Parish man who was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his stepson, M.L. Lloyd III. M.L. was pronounced dead at River Parishes Hospital...
EDGARD, LA
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s disengagement is a pox on New Orleans

For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana sheriff says she’ll defy state abortion law

(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy