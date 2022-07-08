MTP 2052 Slidell MPA Public Meeting

On Monday, July 11, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined Downtown Development District President and CEO Davon Barbour, city officials, downtown business leaders, and members of the Mayor's Strike Team to reveal plans for enhancing the Downtown Development District.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new superintendent hired to oversee Orleans Parish public schools hit the ground running Monday (July 11) on her first day on the job. Dr. Avis Williams comes to New Orleans from Alabama, and she faces some tough challenges ahead. At a time of dwindling enrollment...
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans took the first step to redevelop the old Naval base in New Orleans. The base has been plagued with problems over recent years. A fire broke out earlier this year, and the building has seen homeless people living there for years.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans neighbors in the Bywater are hopeful, but not convinced the city’s latest attempt to secure the abandoned Navy base on Poland Avenue will keep crime and squatters out of their neighborhood long-term. Monday morning, the NOPD SWAT team, New Orleans firefighters, EMS, city...
A lifelong sugar cane farmer in his first stint at politics, St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne has been an ardent backer of new industrial projects as needed job producers and tax revenue generators for his rural, blue-collar parish between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Along the Mississippi River, St....
NEW ORLEANS — Drug addiction is at an all time high, fueled in part by the deadly drug fentanyl coming over the southern border. And while some groups are trying to decrease the health problems that go along with addiction, others say it's putting their neighborhood children at risk.
According to the Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans, water pressures in the area fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) due to a fire hydrant being hit in the area of Somerset Drive and General De Gaulle Drive.
NEW ORLEANS — History will be made Monday when a new superintendent takes the reins of NOLA Public Schools. Dr. Avis Williams will be the first woman to serve as a permanent superintendent in the district's 181 years. Williams will take over the position after Dr. Henderson Lewis held...
NEW ORLEANS — From Baton Rouge to here in New Orleans, community members are making their voices heard following Friday's news that abortions are banned in the state at this time. "It is hard for me to believe the Supreme Court has now null and voided all the work...
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DARIUS PATIN, age 34, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on June 7, 2022 before U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According to court documents, PATIN was employed by the United States Postal Service as a City...
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White has taken a medical leave of absence that will stretch until at least the end of August, according to court documents. Meanwhile, two retired criminal district court judges have been tapped to oversee her docket: Paul Bonin began serving in White's stead...
High school seniors from South Louisiana received 31 of the 33 Louisiana scholarships announced Monday as part of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These latest Louisiana winners are the last coming from the class of 2022. They join 95 winners in the state who were announced in April, May and June.
This story was produced by Verite, a Black-led non-profit digital news organization that is launching in New Orleans this fall. Verite has a twofold mission to produce in-depth journalism that serves the whole community while training, developing and mentoring a new generation of minority journalists. NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ray...
EDGARD — Jury selection was scheduled to begin July 11 for the new trial of Errol Victor Sr., a St. John the Baptist Parish man who was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of his stepson, M.L. Lloyd III. M.L. was pronounced dead at River Parishes Hospital...
The Jackson County coroner identified the victims as 54-year-old Elizabeth Kelley, and 52-year-old Mary Kelley, both residents of New Orleans, LA. According to bystanders, four vehicles were involved in the incident, two of which, a car and a pick-up truck, appeared to be totaled near the entrance to Walgreens. At...
Aaron Morehead was driving to work in New Orleans on Sunday morning when he noticed the cars in front of him starting to brake about halfway across Lake Pontchartrain on the Interstate 10 twin span bridge. Morehead, a lineman for Entergy New Orleans, spotted an overturned 18-wheeler blocking the left...
For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
(The Center Square) – A Louisiana sheriff is vowing to defy a state law that bans abortion by refusing to jail anyone arrested for violations. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson issued a statement on Thursday announcing she will refuse to accept any person into custody at the Orleans Justice Center who is arrested for violating the state’s 2006 “trigger law,” which bans abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
