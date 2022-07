Monday we learn if the Louisiana Legislature will reconvene on Saturday and try to override any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ 29 vetoes. What’s apparent in the days prior to the return of legislative ballots is that not enough salons will attend to successfully override anything. Enough members have work obligations, military duties, surgery and vacations that the number who can return to Baton Rouge is perilously close to the two-thirds majorities in each house needed to set aside the governor’s rejection and turn a vetoed bill into law.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO