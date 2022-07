After facing high levels of staff turnover and public scrutiny over the course of the pandemic, new leadership is emerging at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. Following the departure of 25 year Executive Director & CEO Kathleen Rawson, a job offer has been given to a new CEO whose name will be announced in the coming weeks. Change is also underway within the DTSM Board as during a June 28 meeting City Council appointed three new Board members, who are all Downtown business owners and have fresh ideas for the organization.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO