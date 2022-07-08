ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Lawrence J. “Larry” Mitchell, Jr., 83, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence J. “Larry” Mitchell, Jr., 83, a longtime resident of State Highway 11B, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care (Maplewood). Lawrence was born on April 20, 1939 in Fort Covington, New York, the...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwnytv.com

Donald E. Hamilton, 53, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Donald E. Hamilton, 53, a resident of 181 Number Nine Road, Colton, will be held at a later date to be announced. Mr. Hamilton passed away Wednesday evening, July 6, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with family at his side. Donald is survived by his wife of 29 years, Karen, Colton; his two sons, Jeffrey Hamilton and his significant other Bailey Green, Colton and Daniel Hamilton, Hannawa Falls; his daughter, Victoria Hamilton and her significant other Richard Foster, Colton; his three grandchildren, Brayleigh, Cambrie and Karson; his mother, Vera Litten, Hannawa Falls and two sisters, Cindy and David Arnett, FL and Tammey and Chad Smith, Colton as well as several nieces and nephews. Donald was pre-deceased by his father, Ivan.
COLTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Juanita Louise Hogaboom, 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Juanita Louise Hogaboom, age 83, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home. Predeceased by her husband Harold S. Hogaboom and their son Brian, she is survived by her 7 children, Juanita Corey, Francis Marshall, Joan Badour, Malcolm Wright, Alan Wright, Caren Gaines and Cathy Mart as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Charles “Chuck” R. Perry Jr., 58, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” R. Perry Jr., 58, of Waddington, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Charles was born December 23, 1963, in Canton, son of Charles R. and Judy Ann (Bigwarfe) Perry. He attended Morley...
WADDINGTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert Graves, 73, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Robert Graves age 73 passed away at his residence on July 5, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY. Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
WADDINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Potsdam, NY
City
Hopkinton, NY
Potsdam, NY
Obituaries
City
North Lawrence, NY
City
Rochester, NY
wwnytv.com

Roxanne Pitts, 60, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Roxanne Pitts, 60, of Water Street, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Joanne J. Olyslager, 75, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joanne J. Olyslager, 75, of State Highway 58, passed away Monday morning, July 11, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of South Russell

SOUTH RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Clara Mae Baxter Shanahan, 84, of Whipporwill Corners, South Russell died peacefully while under the care of her husband Don, loving family and Hospice and Palliative Care. Clara was born April 27, 1938 in Heuvelton, NY and was a daughter of the late Howard...
RUSSELL, NY
wwnytv.com

Gary Hamilton, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Gary Hamilton, of Prospect Circle, Massena are saddened to inform the community by his untimely passing. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena. A full obituary will follow.
MASSENA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
wwnytv.com

Wayne F. Izzo, 79, of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Wayne F. Izzo, age 79 of Morristown, formally of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday (July 15, 2022) at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Lay Speaker Joan Merritt officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Workers create temporary entrance at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance. The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days. Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for...
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg’s goal for 911 dispatches falls short, says city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s goal of getting St. Lawrence County to handle dispatching its police 911 calls is falling short, according to City Manager Stephen Jellie. As of July 1, Jellie said 911 police calls on the overnight shift would bypass Ogdensburg and go to county dispatch...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Part of Potsdam’s Cottage Street to close for hospital expansion work

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The part of Cottage Street in Potsdam that’s owned by Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be closed for three days this week. That means on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, people will have to access the hospital from Grove Street or from Leroy Street near the Center for Cancer Care.
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#State Highway 11b#Holy Cross Church#Potsdam Central Schools
wwnytv.com

Music festival brings many to Carthage Sunday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - From rock, to country, and jazz music, it could all be heard in Carthage this weekend. It was for the village’s 5th annual Music Fest at Long Falls Park. The bands are from all over New York State. Some made the trip all the...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Massena man charged with assault, attempted robbery

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 23-year-old Massena man is charged with assault and attempted robbery. second-degree assault - intent to cause serious physical injury. second-degree assault - cause injury to a non-participant during commission of a felony. second-degree attempted robbery - cause physical injury. third-degree attempted robbery. The village...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Philadelphia continues to ask villagers to conserve water

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The village of Philadelphia continues to ask residents to cut back on their water usage, but officials say there’s no concern about running out of water. Village officials say that the water conservation was planned and is due to work on the water treatment...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
wwnytv.com

Pro-Choice rally in Massena fights for women across the U.S.

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Calls for pro-choice and abortion rights echoed through Massena Saturday. Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Massena Town Hall to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years.
MASSENA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy