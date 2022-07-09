ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's 'I'm Ron Burgundy?' Moment: Gaffe-In-Chief Reads 'End Of Quote, Repeat The Line' From Teleprompter In Roe V. Wade Speech

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hi8n9_0gZV0Kfi00
President Joe Biden is being ruthlessly trolled after fumbling through a speech while explaining his newly signed executive order, which provides limited protections to women wanting abortions after the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

While reading his teleprompter, Biden

a quote — and then seemingly read instructions his team prepared for him. "It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote."

He then read, "Repeat the line."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cnTf_0gZV0Kfi00
The 79-year-old commander-in-chief tried to recover from the fumble and move on, but the embarrassing gaffe already caught wind, with critics like Tesla founder Elon Musk mocking him on social media.

"Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!" the richest man in the world tweeted, including two Anchorman references with Will Ferrell's famous line, "I'm Ron Burgundy?" He also made sure to include the boss' hilarious response, "Damn it! Who typed a question mark on the teleprompter? For the last time, anything you put on that teleprompter, Burgundy will read."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4Pxx_0gZV0Kfi00
Several others trolled the president over his noticeable blunder.

"Biden is so far gone that he will literally read anything put on the teleprompter in front of him. ‘End of quote’ ...'Repeat the line,'" Washington Times columnist Tim Young wrote.

"Completely dysfunctional," adding, "Has no idea what the words he’s reading mean," right-winged author John Cardillo tweeted. Fellow conservative Lauren Chen laughed, "The man is literally Ron Burgundy."

This isn't the first time that Biden has suffered a speech mishap — but he has bigger fish to fry. Despite catching backlash from conservatives, his once allies are starting to turn on him, including outspoken supporter Debra Messing.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the former Will & Grace star lost her cool during a call to the White House, where she slammed Biden over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AxyMD_0gZV0Kfi00
As if the abortion and inflation issues weren't enough, Biden is also dodging questions about his troubled son Hunter after RadarOnline.com released explicit photos of the 52-year-old holding an illegal gun while naked in a hotel room with who appeared to be a prostitute.

The pictures were taken in 2018.

30 GB of never-before-seen data was obtained, which was saved between October 2018 and February 2019. The data included compromising photos, videos, and messages from Hunter’s iPhone, causing a brand-new scandal for his daddy to clean up.

