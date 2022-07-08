ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cass Park Pool to temporarily close next week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A community pool closing next week. The City of Ithaca...

Tompkins County looking for opinions on health in new survey

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What are your thoughts about health? Tompkins County wants to know. A community health survey is available now for residents 18 and older. The Tompkins County Health Department wants to begin working on their next health improvement plan. The online survey will remain open all month. Officials say it’ll take about 10 minutes to complete. All answers are anonymous.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Ithaca aims to improve policing for all populations

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an effort to put equity in public safety. Work continues in Ithaca to improve policing for all populations. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini says specific groups, such as Black people and Latinx people, face more oppression than others. Last week, Common Council approved a resolution...
ITHACA, NY
Four businesses, four burglaries Saturday in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries reported on Saturday. The first was shortly after 6:30 in the morning at Safelite Auto Glass. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a safe. About an hour later, property was damaged in an attempted break-in at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
ITHACA, NY
CNY News

Fire Destroys Town of Norwich Home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Norwich Sunday, July 10. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the blaze on Morgan Acres Road was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries but the home is believed to be...
NORWICH, NY
Ithaca moves 4th Ward polling place

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca polling place is on the move. Residents of the city’s 4th Ward have a new spot to cast ballots. Stephen DeWitt with the Tompkins County Board of Elections says it’s at Alice Cook House. Students on Cornell’s north campus previously voted...
ITHACA, NY
Daily Messenger

Looking back to move ahead: Governance, infrastructure and societal transformation in the Canandaigua area

Observations from Canandaigua's town historian Leif HerrGesell. The story of government is not new to most of us. If you read the paper, there is a very high chance that you are over 40 and so the history of our government was taught to you decades ago. We all are aware of the influence of the Greeks and Romans on our form of government.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival just weeks away

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Italian American Festival is just weeks away, and the Village is gearing up for another packed weekend of food, crafts, vendors and music. The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
localsyr.com

#SYRFoodTrucks Takeover returns July 12

(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Party at the Park this Saturday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening Saturday, July 9th, 2022 is the Party in the Park at Horseheads Thorne Street Park. All activities will take place at Thorne Street Park. The pool will open at noon with a live DJ playing music until 3:00 PM. The pool opens at Noon with a DJ playing some music until […]
westsidenewsny.com

My Health Story 2022 brings focus to health equity

As part of its mission to understand and bring focus to health equity, Common Ground Health is launching its My Health Story 2022 survey. Residents of Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties are invited to answer questions about their health by completing the online survey at MyHealthStory2022.org and.
YATES COUNTY, NY

