Cass Park Pool to temporarily close next week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care will be sending coupons for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program at drive-thru and walk-up sites throughout the rest of the month. County Executive Chris Moss said in an announcement that coupons will be delivered...
WATERLOO, N.Y. — A historic building in Seneca County is being converted into affordable housing. The village of Waterloo's Main Street School has sat vacant for almost 10 years. The near-century-old building will soon be turned into 35 apartments for seniors age 62 and older. The school's auditorium will...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — What are your thoughts about health? Tompkins County wants to know. A community health survey is available now for residents 18 and older. The Tompkins County Health Department wants to begin working on their next health improvement plan. The online survey will remain open all month. Officials say it’ll take about 10 minutes to complete. All answers are anonymous.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an effort to put equity in public safety. Work continues in Ithaca to improve policing for all populations. Alderperson Jorge DeFendini says specific groups, such as Black people and Latinx people, face more oppression than others. Last week, Common Council approved a resolution...
What do the Shangri-La Speedway, the Strawberry Festival, and the ghostly hitchhiker at Devil's Elbow Hill have in common? They are all part of Owego's history. If I had to describe Owego in one word it would be: Historic. Another historical place in Owego is the Belva Lockwood Inn. In...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries reported on Saturday. The first was shortly after 6:30 in the morning at Safelite Auto Glass. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from a safe. About an hour later, property was damaged in an attempted break-in at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
The Devil's Elbow is a geographic feature along Route 17C west of Owego, New York. This has been the site of many paranormal tales including the woman in white that would hitchhike along a section of road in the area. Where Is The Devil's Elbow?. Devil's Elbow is located on...
Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Norwich Sunday, July 10. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the blaze on Morgan Acres Road was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries but the home is believed to be...
July is National Recreation Month and even if you're not the world's biggest lover of the great outdoors, chances are, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything got shut down, you looked for different ways to enjoy life and perhaps ended up visiting a New York State park or two?
Summer is in full swing and many people are making plans for fun weekend trips, vacations, and many other outdoor activities. I spend a lot of my free time at a campground where I can enjoy the great outdoors. I began my outdoor adventures with a simple tent, then a...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca polling place is on the move. Residents of the city’s 4th Ward have a new spot to cast ballots. Stephen DeWitt with the Tompkins County Board of Elections says it’s at Alice Cook House. Students on Cornell’s north campus previously voted...
Observations from Canandaigua's town historian Leif HerrGesell. The story of government is not new to most of us. If you read the paper, there is a very high chance that you are over 40 and so the history of our government was taught to you decades ago. We all are aware of the influence of the Greeks and Romans on our form of government.
(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
(WSYR-TV)– Have you ever watched Food Network’s Man VS. Food and thought to yourself, “I could do that.” Well, now is your chance to either corroborate or take back your statement. Take a look at some of the food challenges that you can find around Central...
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Watkins Glen Italian American Festival is just weeks away, and the Village is gearing up for another packed weekend of food, crafts, vendors and music. The two-day event will kick off in Clute Park on Seneca Lake on Friday, August 5 at noon. Open to the public, the […]
(WSYR-TV) — The weekly #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover: ShoppingTown Mall edition will return on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-8 p.m. located on the Kinne Street side of the mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214-1703. The Facebook event page says the takeover will occur every Tuesday at the same time...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening Saturday, July 9th, 2022 is the Party in the Park at Horseheads Thorne Street Park. All activities will take place at Thorne Street Park. The pool will open at noon with a live DJ playing music until 3:00 PM. The pool opens at Noon with a DJ playing some music until […]
ITHACA, N.Y.—More than 300 participants will swim 1.2 miles across Cayuga Lake later this summer as Women Swimmin’ for Hospicare returns with its community event raising money for bereavement and end-of-life care. Like everything else that was canceled or postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, Women Swimmin’ has...
As part of its mission to understand and bring focus to health equity, Common Ground Health is launching its My Health Story 2022 survey. Residents of Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties are invited to answer questions about their health by completing the online survey at MyHealthStory2022.org and.
