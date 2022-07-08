'Twin Peaks' Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Dead At 64

Featured in the second season of the cult classic Twin Peaks show and the 1992 prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me as character Harold Smith, Von Dohlen passed away earlier this week. Fans and coworkers...
Following a week-long hiatus, “The View” is returning for another week of guest co-hosts. However, some fans are not pleased with this week’s lineup. According to The Sun, fans are saying they won’t watch this week’s episodes of “The View” due to Alyssa Farah Griffin returning as a guest co-host. The daytime talk show announced Griffin’s return to the table for some more hot topics.
Mama June surprised fans in June by announcing she married her boyfriend Justin Stroud in a secret ceremony in March. Apparently, fans weren’t the only surprised ones. In an interview on July 11, two of the 42-year-old reality star’s daughters, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 22, revealed they had no idea their mother had tied the knot with her 34-year-old beau when she announced the news. “We didn’t know about it,” Lauryn confirmed to E! News. Lauryn even said she received a “receipt” in the mail that her mother had applied for a marriage certificate, but Mama June denied such plans. “I asked her about it just recently. She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married’ and we were very, very shocked.”
