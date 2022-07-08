ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Revisions to tax proposal fail to sway business leaders

By Palo Alto Online
calmatters.network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalo Alto’s elected leaders have yet to finalize the details of the city’s proposed business tax, but the campaigns for and against the measure are already in full swing. On the one side are City Council members who say the measure is necessary to restore services and make inroads on major...

calmatters.network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Local nonprofit Hively selects Hekl as permanent CEO

Pleasanton-based child and family support nonprofit Hively has announced that Mary Hekl will be the organization’s permanent CEO after serving as interim for the past five months. Hekl served on the Hively Board of Directors for four years until stepping down to take on the interim role after the...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Livermore to develop new program for students without housing

The city of Livermore is working toward establishing a program to provide bridge housing, supportive services and housing navigation to homeless students and their families. The effort is a partnership between the city, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) and the Livermore Housing Authority. The proposed program will help rehouse students attending Livermore schools and aim to provide their families with the housing stability and support needed to navigate the process of accessing permanent housing, according to city officials.
LIVERMORE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Karina Dominguez “fired up” as she launches her campaign for Mayor

Karina Dominguez has spent the last four years listening. Ever since she got elected as a Milpitas City Councilmember in 2018, she has been making an effort to have intentional conversations with residents about their issues and concerns. One of the things she has heard recently from others was that...
MILPITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Government
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
calmatters.network

Community briefs: summer activities, committee openings and more

Nine Atherton Police Department (APD) officers and staff participated in the 2022 Torch Run on June 24. They ran along El Camino Real from Oakwood Drive to Sand Hill Road. The mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics in Northern California. Participants of this year’s run have raised over $400,000 so far.
ATHERTON, CA
calmatters.network

With an eye on town's emissions, Los Altos Hills resident spurs county firefighters to switch to renewable diesel fuel

It started with an idea: in 2020, Los Altos Hills resident Anand Ranganathan proposed a simple way to reduce his town’s greenhouse gas emissions. Flash forward to 2022, when the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement June 28 allowing the Santa Clara County Central Fire Protection District to switch from using traditional to renewable diesel.
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
Silicon Valley

Stanford Health Care-led group buys huge Pleasanton office park

PLEASANTON — A group affiliated with Stanford Health Care has bought a big office park in Pleasanton in a deal poised to accommodate an expansion for the medical services titan. Hospital Committees for the Livermore Pleasanton Areas and Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare have bought the five-building Hacienda Lakes...
PLEASANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Tax#Affordable Housing#City Council#Naiop Silicon Valley
calmatters.network

Highly contagious COVID variant puts Santa Clara County on alert

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Santa Clara County again, and officials are urging residents to masks up — even in some outdoor settings. In recent days, the county has reported more than 1,000 new daily COVID infections, officials said, noting the actual tally is likely much higher due to underreported test results. The current seven-day rolling average, at 1,094, is comparable to the spike in cases in May. The hospitalization rate has also jumped significantly in the past month with 233 coronavirus patients — the highest since the first wave of omicron infections in January.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Dublin teachers union, school district reach tentative agreement

Teachers in Dublin’s public schools are poised to see an 8% salary increase, following a months-long negotiation process that saw a majority of unionized educators in the district in favor of striking at one point. Chris Funk, superintendent of the Dublin Unified School District, announced a tentative agreement Friday...
DUBLIN, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, and others active in addressing hate against the Asian and Pacific Islander community on Wednesday celebrated a victory after $30.3 million was approved for distribution by the California Department of Social Services to local nonprofits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Housing
calmatters.network

Woodside council member John Carvell resigns

With an impending move out of Woodside, Councilman John Carvell resigned from the Town Council on July 1. The council, per town code, must call for a special election to fill his vacancy within 30 days of the departure, and must decide whether to appoint a replacement to serve until the election.
WOODSIDE, CA
Secret SF

10 Famous Graves That You Can Visit In Colma

Bay Area history is replete with famous figures whose contributions have echoed throughout the decades. A great deal of those individuals came to rest in local cemeteries, where you can still go pay your respects to this day. Most locals are aware that San Francisco itself is not home to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

4846 Mattos DR, Fremont, Alameda County, CA, 94536

Listed by V. Attanasio with Amare Real Estate Services. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This stunning home features gracious living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and every possible amenity has been provided. Resort style living close to all that the Bay Area has to offer. Over 600K of high end upgrades have been completed inside and out. You will not find these kind of finishes in any other property in Glenmoor! Situated on approximately 10000 sf lot, the backyard features a custom pool, spa and firepit and commercial grade outdoor kitchen. This retreat is highlighted with water features, wet decks and lush lawn area, ideal for entertaining in style and the sauna is an added bonus! The inviting kitchen features a Sub Zero build in refrigerator and Wolf range, built in buffet, classic quarts counters and spacious dining bar! Truly a must see, not to be missed opportunity to own in desirable Glenmoor, close to schools, parks, shops, dining and commute resources.
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘Inhaling Particular Matter Is Not Good for Anybody:' Experts Warn of Bad Air Quality

Fires burning in Yosemite, Calaveras County and eastern Contra Costa County are now sending smoke to the Bay Area and affecting air quality around the region. Smoke in the skies is making it hard to breath for some people in Pittsburg. The smell is so bad a lot of people who were leaving their homes got a whiff of the air, and decided to turn back and stay home.
PITTSBURG, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy