ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston County, WY

Exhibitors prepare for Weston County Fair

By Wyoming Livestock Roundup
wylr.net
 4 days ago

Newcastle – The 2022 Weston County Fair’s theme is, “Ride the Tide to the Luau at the Weston County Fair.” The fair is scheduled to take place July 22-31 and will host a variety of family-fun events including livestock shows, a cornhole tournament, rodeo performances and a Kalama Polynesian Dancers and...

www.wylr.net

Comments / 0

Related
newslj.com

Gillette group helps out-of-state family in search for missing woman

GILLETTE — Stacy Koester and Melissa Bloxom carried the wire frames and waterproof yard signs to where the newly cut lawn met the overgrown yard next door. Placing the sign and frame in place, with a mallet in hand, Koester, 39, and Bloxom, 40, gently tapped each sign into the ground near the edge of the property line, leaving an image of Irene Gakwa facing the curtained-up house beyond the tall grass.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, July 11

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 2

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license June 26 through July 2. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weston County, WY
Government
Newcastle, WY
Government
City
Newcastle, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
County
Weston County, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, July 11

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Controlled substance, July 8, Highway 50 and Cattle Trail Court, CCSO. Deputies arrested...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Driver, dog escape unharmed from car fire in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A man and his dog were able to escape unharmed from a car fire that occurred at 9:13 p.m. July 10 on Hilltop Drive, officials reported Monday. Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Monday that the man, 65, was driving the vehicle, a 1980 GMC pickup, when the vehicle began smoking.
GILLETTE, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 19:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northwestern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 751 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Spotted Horse, or 46 miles northwest of Gillette, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lightning Flat, Oshoto, Weston, Recluse and Rockypoint. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy