Tarrytown, NY

The Tarrytown Halloween Parade is Back

By Abby Rose Notarnicola
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a three-year hiatus, the Tarrytown Halloween Parade’s planning committee announced their plans to make this October’s celebration the biggest one yet. The Tarrytown Halloween Parade has become a major attraction since its small-scale debut in 2002. Now, approaching their 20th anniversary on October 29, the parade has grown exponentially, drawing...

OzLand Festival Set for August 6 in Peekskill

In fact, Peekskill holds quite a history with the “Wizard of Oz” theme, as L. Frank Baum, the creator of “The Wizard of OZ”, attended military academy here as a youth, and later returned as a writer and actor. Baum performed with the first “Wizard of Oz” production in Peekskill at the Colonial Theater to sold-out houses. Many even believe that Baum got his inspiration for the infamous “Yellow Brick Road” right here in Peekskill. Peekskill Historian, John J. Curran, backs this belief with the knowledge pulled from evidence of maps of Peekskill dating back to 1837 and 1867, by Sanborn Insurance Maps, in which Peekskill has a road of yellow brick pavement, located in what was once named West Street, dating to the 1830s or before. That road once extended onto the lower dock, leading to Water Street, where the yellow bricks can currently be seen behind Dylan’s Wine Cellar.
PEEKSKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Exciting New Businesses Coming to Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village

There is certainly no shortage of fun things to do at Eastdale Village Town Center right off of Route 44 in Poughkeepsie. This past spring, they offered line dancing and Pilates, and every second Friday of the month you can be part of the Second Friday Celebrations at Eastdale Village. Live music, food, shopping, and lots of community fun. And that’s coming up this Friday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Famous Street Fair in Lower Hudson Valley This Weekend

A famous Hudson Valley street fair is returning this Sunday. Street fairs are very popular around the Hudson Valley area. Street fairs celebrate the character of a particular neighborhood, often held in the Main Street area and typically covering a few blocks with vendors selling goods, food, carnival rides, live music, and dance. One of the most popular street fairs takes place in the lower Hudson Valley area, and it returns this coming Sunday.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in 2022

Nine Hudson Valley restaurants have been cited in 2022 for having three or more critical health violations. The New York State Department of Health routinely visits restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley to make sure they're not putting customers in danger. Unsafe cooking practices, faulty equipment and unsanitary kitchens can all lead to contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Most Famous Street Festival Returns this Weekend

I hate to even bring up the word covid, but let’s face it, it’s changed our lives in so many ways. Some of those will be forever changes, and some temporary changes. One of the things that we saw over the last couple of years was the cancellation of some of our favorite traditions and festivals. Some have returned, some have not.
ROSENDALE, NY
riverjournalonline.com

RiverArts Announces Call to Local Artists for 2022 Studio Tour

RiverArts is thrilled to invite artists to participate in the 2022 Studio Tour. This year’s Tour will be held on Saturday, November 5 AND Sunday, November 6th from 11am – 6pm both days. The Studio Tour is open to all artists who live or work in Ardsley, Dobbs...
TARRYTOWN, NY
NY1

Head back in time at Bronx toy shop

It’s a blast from the past all year long at 239 Play, also known as Dan's Parents' House. From Teddy Ruxpin to Powerpuff Girls, the Smurfs and even classic glassware from McDonald's, there are plenty of nostalgic sights to see at the vintage toy shop on City Island in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Long-Standing Poughkeepsie Car Wash Demolished

A popular Poughkeepsie area car wash is no more. On a recent drive into work, I noticed that a car wash that had been around for as far back as I can remember had been demolished. City Car Wash off Parker Ave in Poughkeepsie was always a close and convenient car wash that I would often stop at to wash the Rock n Roll Limo.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Unmasking ‘The Lone Piper’

Traveling up and down the Hudson for work and otherwise, I often take Metro North from the Peekskill station along the city’s picturesque waterfront. Often, as I am waiting for my train, I hear the sounds of a bagpiper in the distance. It never ceases to put a smile on my face and make my day special, especially if the weather is nice.
PEEKSKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Shopper’s at Kingston Target Store are Losing Their Minds, Why?

The rumor mill is in full swing in Ulster County. Most of us have one person in our lives that are a super fan of shopping at one of our local Target stores. Luckily we have five Target stores to choose from including stores in Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, and Kingston. Shoppers at the Kingston location have started to lose their minds at the possibility that they might be losing their favorite store.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Visit This “World Famous” Sculpture Garden in Orange County, NY

By living in the Hudson Valley, you can discover something new everyday. With this growing community and a constant flow of new visitors, you start to see things differently. You may recognize something that you have taken for granted. The Shawangunk Mountains are mesmerizing to out of town visitors. The Roadside Markers are astonishing to history buffs looking to discover something new. Numerous Hudson Valley hiking trails are Heaven to those who get a thrill from exploring new paths.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Halloween
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Crew Needed for Movie Being Shot in Dutchess County

Have you always wanted to get into the movie business, but not be in front of the camera? Have you always been intrigued by what goes on behind the scenes in the movie industry? You see a lot of casting calls these days in the Hudson Valley, now that we’re unofficially Hollywood on the Hudson. But those opportunities are always for extras and people to actually be in the films. How do you get a job behind the scenes?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
point2homes.com

228 Orchid Road, Levittown, Nassau County, NY, 11756

Welcome Home to this wonderful oversized five bedroom, two bath Colonial Home! This Cozy, Well-Kept House welcomes you to a warm living room w/beautiful brick fireplace, Kitchen that flows to a large dining room area, first floor master bedroom w/walk-in closet, and separate laundry room area. Make your way upstairs to find a full bath and four very large bedrooms. Outdoors you will find a fully fenced yard, enclosed above ground oil tank and a spacious two car driveway. The roof is new, and the oil burner has been updated. This wonderful home has been lovingly cared for by the same owners for more than a half century. Move in and make this wonderful house your new home!
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
norwoodnews.org

The New York Lottery Announces Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $37,871.50, was purchased at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street, #154 in The Bronx. The lottery previously announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for...
BRONX, NY

