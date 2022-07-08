The Tarrytown Halloween Parade is Back

In fact, Peekskill holds quite a history with the “Wizard of Oz” theme, as L. Frank Baum, the creator of “The Wizard of OZ”, attended military academy here as a youth, and later returned as a writer and actor. Baum performed with the first “Wizard of Oz” production in Peekskill at the Colonial Theater to sold-out houses. Many even believe that Baum got his inspiration for the infamous “Yellow Brick Road” right here in Peekskill. Peekskill Historian, John J. Curran, backs this belief with the knowledge pulled from evidence of maps of Peekskill dating back to 1837 and 1867, by Sanborn Insurance Maps, in which Peekskill has a road of yellow brick pavement, located in what was once named West Street, dating to the 1830s or before. That road once extended onto the lower dock, leading to Water Street, where the yellow bricks can currently be seen behind Dylan’s Wine Cellar.

PEEKSKILL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO