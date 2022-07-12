City of Carrington’s late police chief Brandon Sola laid to rest

7/12/22, 2:43 p.m.

Sola was laid to rest on Monday at the Fargo National Cemetery following a procession. The Carrington Police Department said they are “truly blessed” with the support they’ve been shown throughout this difficult time.

On behalf of all of us at the Carrington Police Department we would like to say thank you to all who showed up to support us as we escorted Chief Sola to his final resting place.



Thank you to the Carrington Fire Department, Carrington Ambulance, Fessenden Ambulance, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Minot Police Department, Barnes County Sheriff’s Office, Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, West Fargo Police Department, and other agencies who assisted with blocking traffic or showed up along the Interstate to fly a flag and show support.



We are truly blessed, honored, and humbled at all the support we have been shown. Also would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to whomever put the flag, flowers, cross, and blue light to shine on Chief Sola’s camper. Again, thank you all for the love and support. Carrington Police Department





7/8/22, 5:55 p.m.

CARRINGTON, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Carrington will pay its final respects to its police chief, Brandon Sola, next week with an escort to the cemetery where he will be buried.

On Monday, July 11, a police escort will come from Harvey to Carrington via Highway 52, going down Highway 281 to Jamestown, then to Fargo where he will be laid to rest at the Fargo National Cemetery, according to the City of Carrington Facebook page .

The procession is expected to run through Carrington from 7:50 to 8:10 a.m. Residents are encouraged to gather along Highway 281 to pay their respects as well.

On behalf of the City of Carrington we offer our condolences to the family and friends of our Police Chief Brandon Sola, who died in an off duty traffic accident in Cass County. Brandon joined our police department in November of 2021. He was an enthusiastic and welcomed leader in our City. Brandon worked each and every day for the safety of our community. Together we mourn his death and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Mayor Tom Erdmann

Sola was killed Tuesday, June 28 in a motorcycle crash near West Fargo. He was driving his motorcycle when he lost control; it began to wobble and he was thrown from it before it came to rest on the median shoulder, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Although the West Fargo Rural Fire Department and EMS services attempted to provide medical treatment, Sola was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sola was also a master sergeant with the North Dakota Air National Guard.

