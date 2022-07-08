ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Publix Sub On Sale

By Stiffy
wild941.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida is know for so many things. Our beautiful beaches, theme parks, those crazy Florida stories and Publix subs!!!!! That’s right, everyone from Florida loves those freshly made “Pub Subs.” Well good news “Pub Sub” lovers, the chicken tender sub is on sale!!. You...

wild941.com

Comments / 1

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Tampa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tampa, Florida

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities or an opportunity to learn more about the area’s rich history, Tampa Florida has a lot to offer. You can check out the Tampa Bay History Center, which features three floors of exhibitions covering 12,000 years of the history of the region. You’ll also find state-of-the-art theaters and an extensive map gallery. This museum is free to enter and open year-round.
TAMPA, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Tampa’s getting a brand new cat cafe, Poor Porker closing in Lakeland, plus extra native foodie information | Openings & Closings | Tampa

South Tampa’s soon-to-open “Cats & Caffeine” is a lounge and cafe with a trigger. The Poor Porker Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet repair whilst you can—as a result of Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will quickly shut its doorways. “We’re each proud and saddened to announce that, efficient July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will probably be closing its doorways completely to make means for the following era of meals, artwork, retail, and leisure at 801 East Essential Avenue – Unfiltered Lakeland,” a current publish from the house’s Fb reads. The final day to expertise this Lakeland hotspot will probably be Sunday, July 3, as The Poor Porker will host its remaining get together, which coincides with the town’s “Purple, White, and Kaboom” celebration. Unfiltered Lakeland, —a multi-faceted retail house that companions with native artists, companies and restaurateurs— will open out of the identical house someday quickly.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Get Krispy Kreme Doughnuts For A Year

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 85th birthday and they’re hooking up thousands of their customers with free doughnuts!! Krispy Kreme has a couple different hook ups coming up. First, 8,500 random customers during July 11-14 will be given a birthday card that’s good for one FREE dozen of (the best doughnuts ever, in my opinion) Original Glazed® Doughnuts a month for a year.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024

St Pete Road To I-275 Closed Till Spring 2024. This road closure may be an inconvenience to many drivers who take I-275 northward from St. Petersburg. Beginning Tuesday, July 12, 4th Street North will close just north of 119th Avenue. This is so construction crews can remove and replace the bridge on the northbound side. This is at the ramp that takes drivers on to I-275 north. The bridge on the southbound side of 4th Street is already under construction.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
State
Maine State
State
California State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
WFLA

Popular Publix ‘Pub Sub’ on sale this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week, according to the store’s weekly ad. The whole 12-inch chicken tender subs are on sale for $7.99, saving customers $2. The Pub sub, which was dubbed America’s No. 1 sandwich by Thrillist in 2018, has...
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery?

Is Pasco County The Best Place To Play The Florida Lottery? Asking for a friend. Another Pasco County resident hit it big from the most expensive Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. 40-year-old Howard Creps of Land O’ Lakes won $1 million from the “500X The Cash” Florida Lottery scratch-off game. He...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Fast Food Restaurants#Good Food#Food Drink#Food Stall Info#Restaurant Info#Publix Sub On Sale#Mexican#Tacos Las Californias Fl#Funnel Vision Food
Bay News 9

Bringing broken bikes back to new riders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County man’s love of bicycles is matched by his love of people. Todd Baroni loves bicycles. And he wants others to know that love as well. What You Need To Know. Todd Baroni repairs broken bikes and gives away for free in...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Captain D’s continues expansion in Florida

FLORIDA – Florida loves seafood and Captain D’s, a popular fast-casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State to meet the demand, Captain D’s has announced. Captain D’s opened a new location this week in Spring Hill and says additional locations are coming soon...
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

The Strawberry Hut is the sweetest roadside stop in Florida

For those who need Florida Strawberries, there’s no better spot to visit this time of year than Plant City, a pretty quick drive from downtown Tampa. If you visit just one spot for your strawberry fix this summer we highly recommend you pull up to The Strawberry Hut, a little roadside spot that’s been serving tasty Cuban sandwiches and beautiful strawberry shakes since 1993.
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tampabayisawesome.com

8805 N Mulberry Street

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!!! Welcome to this 2-bedroom 1 bathrooms home centrally located in the heart of Tampa,MOVE IN READY!!!! Bungalow styled home is sure to catch your eye with its oversized private lot, Step up into the cozy front porch , This bungalow is open floor plan,The open kitchen has eating area overlooking the Living Room perfect for your gatherings. The kitchen features upgraded light fixture, and stainless-steel,upgraded ,New light fixture through the house , the house bathrooms is updated,The extra space in the laundry room allows for other utilization for storage needs.The backyard is fantastic, with a ton of open space,The home's location is conveniently located close by to restaurants, dog parks, breweries/bars, downtown Tampa,Busch Garden and all major highways ,This is a great investment property or starter home.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

100 years of Howard Avenue: Bern’s Steakhouse to The Chatterbox

The city of Tampa is turning 135, and to celebrate they’re spotlighting archives awareness week, a concept that will bring Tampa’s vibrant history to life through walking tours, lectures, archival footage and more. Tampa Bay History Center is a waterfront gem that offers multiple floors of Tampa, Florida, and world History. Larger than life ships, old cabins, cute citrus shops and more are housed inside the facility along the Tampa Riverwalk. It’s also home to a Columbia Restaurant, whose original location in Ybor City is one of the oldest continuously operating restaurants in the U.S.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy