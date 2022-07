Seekonk Police arrested a Mansfield man last week after he was allegedly breaking into a tow yard while armed with a machete-like knife, and with which an officer was injured. On Tuesday, July 5, multiple units responded to a tow yard in town at around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. According to police, officers arrived to find a man, matching the description of the suspect, with a large, machete-like knife attached to his waistband.

