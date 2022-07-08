ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Protest policing: Echoes of the past reverberate into the present

police1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice responses to public protests and unrest have varied over time — By Bob Harrison, Richard H. Donohue, Jr., Pauline Moore and John S. Hollywood. This is the second in a series of articles exploring the history of mass demonstrations in the U.S. and the various strategies that police have employed...

www.police1.com

CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided. USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said. The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.
MILITARY
Vice

Court Orders Mexican Drug Cartel to Pay Mormon Families $4.6 Billion After Desert Massacre

A Mexican drug cartel must pay an offshoot Mormon community roughly $1.5 billion for their involvement in the gruesome murder of three women and six children in November 2019, a U.S. court ruled Thursday. The families alleged that the Juarez cartel massacre—one of the worst in the history of Mexico’s “drug war”—constituted terrorism. Under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act, such financial reimbursements are automatically tripled, bringing the total settlement to a whopping $4.6 billion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fareeha Arshad

Weapons That Would Have Given Japan an Upper Hand in WWII but Were Deployed Too Late: I-401 Submarine, Kyushu J7W, Kikka

The Germans possessed some of the most sophisticated war weapons during the world war. Regardless, they overestimated themselves and ended up losing against the Allies. On the other hand, the Japanese were also in possession of some of the most technologically advanced weapons the world had ever seen. Unfortunately, however, they were deployed a bit late; or else their weapons could have changed the game for them.
AFP

Impoverished Havana neighborhood reeling from protest convictions

When Wilbert Aguilar had to tell his wife that their son was sentenced to 23 years in prison for taking part in anti-government protests in Cuba, the 49-year-old day laborer's life fell apart. Aguilar's 22-year-old son Wagniel was one of more than 160 people from La Guinera, a poor Havana neighbrohood, to have been jailed for taking part in the unprecedented protests that broke out all over Cuba in July 2021.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

Data Leak Reveals Uber Pressured Politicians, Evaded Police, and Promoted Violence

A trove of more than 124,000 files leaked to The Guardian has now been published as "the Uber files." The documents reveal efforts by the company to lobby powerful politicians, thwart law enforcement, and promote violence for the sake of success. The investigation covers Uber’s ascension between 2013 and 2017 under the leadership of Travis Kalanick. Messages indicate that French President Emmanuel Macron helped the company when he served as the country's economic minister, giving executives direct access to his staff and brokering deals in its favor. The leak also indicates that Kalanick encouraged French Uber drivers to stage an anti-protest to taxi lobbyists even at the risk of their personal safety, saying that “violence guarantees success.” Executives knew of Uber’s illegality—one wrote “we’re just f***ing illegal”—and frequently instructed IT staff to employ a “kill switch” that shut off internal data systems during police raids. In response to the leak, Uber said that the company has transformed under new leadership but that it “will not make excuses for past behaviour.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

'Operation North Star': US Marshals capture 1,500 fugitives over 30 days across 10 cities

The U.S. Marshal Services (USMS) has arrested 1,500 fugitives stemming from its "Operation North Star" initiative to reduce violent crime in 10 U.S. cities over 30 days. Across Chicago; Washington, D.C.; New York City; Memphis; New Orleans; Los Angeles; Houston; Indianapolis; Philadelphia; and Baltimore, the USMS arrested 1,501 fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders and self-identified gang members over the month of June, USMS said in a press release.
PUBLIC SAFETY

