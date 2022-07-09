Man faces 29 charges from series of South Hall car break-ins

Titus Barnett

An Atlanta man faces 29 charges from a series of entering auto cases in South Hall during late 2020, according to authorities.

Titus Barnett, 20, was charged with 14 counts of entering auto and four counts of felony theft among other charges.

Hall County investigators started working a string of entering auto cases in the South Hall area starting around September 2020 through mid December.

Residents began reporting valuables being stolen from cars parked at their homes. Some of the streets include Regent Court, Rushing Creek Way, Redfield Way, Lancaster Crossing, Litany Court, Hampton Mill Drive and Grand Reunion Drive.

Barnett was accused of entering cars and taking items such as debit/credit cards, wallets, multiple handguns, laptop computers, earbuds and a clarinet

Hall Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Barnett was also accused of stealing cars in Hall and Gwinnett.

According to the warrants, Barnett was accused of taking a 2014 Volkswagen Passat and a 2015 Dodge Challenger.

Investigators identified Barnett as a suspect by video footage obtained from the residents, Williams said.

A deputy spotted a car Dec. 17, 2020, on Martin Road believed to have been involved in the entering auto cases. The deputy tried to pursue the car on Interstate 985 southbound but stopped when the car “began traveling erratically, passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the road,” Williams said.

The investigator learned Barnett was arrested in Atlanta for similar crimes after the 985 pursuit.

“However, because of difficulty obtaining records from metro police departments during the pandemic, (the investigator) was not able to adequately pursue the Hall County charges against Barnett,” Williams wrote in an email.

Authorities arrested Barnett at the DeKalb County Jail and booked him June 27 into the Hall County Jail.

Barnett also faces charges of attempted entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle and seven charges for traffic violations.

The Times has reached out to Barnett’s attorney, Larry Duttweiler, for comment.