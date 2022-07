On a hot, sunny day in London, thousands of baseball-hungry fans dressed up in all of their favorite baseball gear traveled to Crystal Palace Park to watch the Yankees outslug the Red Sox in the final round of the first FTX MLB Home Run Derby. Many teams were represented in caps and jerseys, and they flocked to the speed pitch stands to show off the skills they use for their local clubs like the London Mets or the Norwich Iceni.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO