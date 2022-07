Hiking and sightseeing in the North Cascades got easier Monday, July 11, as the Mount Baker Highway opened all the way to its end at Artist Point. Washington State Department of Transportation crews finished plowing the last 1.8 miles of the scenic road and the parking area, which offers a 360-degree view of the high peaks, including Mount Baker and Mount Shuksan.

