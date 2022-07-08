Northbound lanes of Highway 431 reopened after crash

According to the Alabama State Troopers Post in Decatur, one of the three people hurt in a collision occurring last Thursday between a passenger vehicle and a cement truck just outside of Gaylesville – has died. The collision took place on Highway 68 near County Road 107 shortly after...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler has overturned at Highway 431 South and Caldwell Ln. One of the northbound lanes are closed and both of the southbound lanes are shut down. According to Huntsville Police Department Sergeant Rosalind White, there are no injuries and it is unknown when the roadway...
The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Albertville. Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police...
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 431 struck him. According to the Albertville Police Department, David Paul Buchholz, 74, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained. Through a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Buchholz was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 431 on foot after having car trouble.
The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Albertville. Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police...
An Alabama man’s body was discovered Sunday night in a creek bed nearly two days after he crashed his motorcycle, Alabama state troopers report. The body of Timothy W. Mayer, 32, of Hanceville, Alabama, was found just after 8 p.m. Sunday in Cullman County, approximately three miles west of Hanceville.
Emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a structure fire, taking place at around 9:45 Sunday morning, at 9035 Hokes Bluff Road in Centre. Centre Police were first on the scene with officers assisting residents in safely exiting the structure. The Centre Fire Department quickly arrived at the location...
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 431 are shut down after a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville on Friday afternoon. According to Guntersville Police Department Captain John East, the wreck is near Rock Store Road. One person was evacuated by air to the hospital. This story will...
ETOWAH COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of I-59 near Gadsden, Alabama State Troopers report. The accident involved a charter bus, according to one eyewitness report, though that has not been confirmed at this time. There is no timetable for the interstate to be reopened.
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday evening has claimed the life of a Town Creek man according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Sutton was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people were hurt in a serious accident taking place on Highway 68 just outside of Gaylesville early Thursday afternoon. The collision, near County Road 107 occurred shortly after 1:00pm and involved a 2014 model concrete mixer and a passenger car, a 2007 Ford; the cement truck rolled over onto its side, coming to rest in a ditch – while the other vehicle wound up in a yard on the opposite side of the road.
The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Albertville. Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash. Updated: 51 minutes ago. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a call on Saturday after a person was hit by a car. Authorities say that a call was made around 9:20 p.m. after a person was hit by a car traveling west on Oakwood Avenue. The victim...
LAWRENCE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Town Creek man on Friday, July 8, at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the 1998 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Highway 431 will close on July 12 for sanitary sewer upgrades. The road closure will be from The Meadows Boulevard Southeast to the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Huntsville Police say a pedestrian is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle. It happened on Oakwood Ave at Bass Circle just before 10 Saturday night. The pedestrian was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries, Huntsville Police say. Huntsville Police continue to investigate the incident.
Comments / 0