Northbound lanes of Highway 431 reopened after crash

Three people were hurt in a serious accident taking place on Highway 68 just outside of Gaylesville early Thursday afternoon. The collision, near County Road 107 occurred shortly after 1:00pm and involved a 2014 model concrete mixer and a passenger car, a 2007 Ford; the cement truck rolled over onto its side, coming to rest in a ditch – while the other vehicle wound up in a yard on the opposite side of the road.

GAYLESVILLE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO