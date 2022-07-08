ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

Northbound lanes of Highway 431 reopened after crash

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 431...

www.waff.com

WAFF

18-Wheeler wreck shuts down HWY 431

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 18-wheeler has overturned at Highway 431 South and Caldwell Ln. One of the northbound lanes are closed and both of the southbound lanes are shut down. According to Huntsville Police Department Sergeant Rosalind White, there are no injuries and it is unknown when the roadway...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Highway 431 clear after 18-wheeler wreck

The motorcycle left the roadway, went off an embankment and into a creek bed. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Albertville. Pedestrian killed in Albertville crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the Albertville Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Guntersville, AL
WAFF

Pedestrian identified in fatal Albertville crash

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 431 struck him. According to the Albertville Police Department, David Paul Buchholz, 74, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained. Through a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Buchholz was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 431 on foot after having car trouble.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to structure fire

HUNTSVILLE, AL
#U S Highway#Traffic Accident
weisradio.com

No One Hurt Sunday in “Grease Fire” Incident at Hokes Bluff Road Residence

Emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a structure fire, taking place at around 9:45 Sunday morning, at 9035 Hokes Bluff Road in Centre. Centre Police were first on the scene with officers assisting residents in safely exiting the structure. The Centre Fire Department quickly arrived at the location...
CENTRE, AL
WAFF

Northbound lanes of Highway 431 shut down in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 431 are shut down after a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville on Friday afternoon. According to Guntersville Police Department Captain John East, the wreck is near Rock Store Road. One person was evacuated by air to the hospital. This story will...
wbrc.com

U.S. 278 in Blount County now reopened after crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ALEA Officials say the road is back open. ORIGINAL: Authorities with ALEA say All lanes of U.S. 278 in Blount County near the 97 mile marker have been closed. Officials say this is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened around 6:41 p.m. So...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Town Creek man

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday evening has claimed the life of a Town Creek man according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Sutton was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOWN CREEK, AL
weisradio.com

Three Injured in Thursday Afternoon Cement Truck/Passenger Car Collision Outside of Gaylesville

Three people were hurt in a serious accident taking place on Highway 68 just outside of Gaylesville early Thursday afternoon. The collision, near County Road 107 occurred shortly after 1:00pm and involved a 2014 model concrete mixer and a passenger car, a 2007 Ford; the cement truck rolled over onto its side, coming to rest in a ditch – while the other vehicle wound up in a yard on the opposite side of the road.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
WAFF

Grandmother of 4-year-old grandson speaks out

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Pedestrian hit by car, injured in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a call on Saturday after a person was hit by a car. Authorities say that a call was made around 9:20 p.m. after a person was hit by a car traveling west on Oakwood Avenue. The victim...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

24-year-old killed in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Town Creek man on Friday, July 8, at approximately 9:30 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the 1998 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
WAFF

Portion of Old Highway 431 closing July 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Highway 431 will close on July 12 for sanitary sewer upgrades. The road closure will be from The Meadows Boulevard Southeast to the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by a vehicle

Huntsville Police say a pedestrian is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle. It happened on Oakwood Ave at Bass Circle just before 10 Saturday night. The pedestrian was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries, Huntsville Police say. Huntsville Police continue to investigate the incident.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

