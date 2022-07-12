7 On Your Side's Amazon Prime Day preview

Black Friday in July is here, the 48-hour online shopping spree known as Amazon Prime Day.

Outside the Amazon Go Snack Shop in Manhattan, Prime members were gearing up for the two-day sales event July 12 and 13.

"Prime Day is going to offer a little bit of a reprieve on these rising prices," Wirecutter Deals' editor Nathan Burrow said. "It's going to offer the best prices we've seen so far in 2022 on a variety of categories."

With Amazon and Target promoting discounts on thousands of items, ABC News' Becky Worley shares how shoppers can find the best deals.

Wirecutter editors exhaustively review hundreds of products on performance and price for their readers.

They see an uptick in prices generally, because of inflation, in 2022, but Burrows says the online giant's main competitors -- Walmart, Target, and BestBuy -- will be discounting prices during Prime Days too.

The best bets are on electronics like portable audio, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers. Amazon's own slate of products will be slashed, so look for deals on the Amazon Echo, Show, and Kindle, plus a whole slew of smart-home devices and systems.

Also, small kitchen appliances like air fryers and stand mixers will be on sale. And new this year is a dip in household storage bins and staples like dish detergent, paper towels, and cleaning supplies.

Wirecutter saw some items discounted last year that won't be on sale this summer.

"That includes things like mattresses and outdoor gear like camping and hiking stuff that we saw really well discounted earlier this month," Burrow said. "We expect to see those sales come back, but likely not until late August."

Also wait on certain marquee electronics, like the new MacBook Air. It will release after Prime Days.

"A lot of products get announced in September," Burrow said. "If you're waiting on the newest gen Apple Watch, for instance, or perhaps a new iPad, it may be worth your while to wait."

He said the biggest mistake people make on Prime Day is going in without a plan.

Prepare for Prime Day by creating a personal wish list. Click on "watch" for lightning deals, and sign up for Amazon Shopping App.

"What that will do is that when on of those wish list item goes on sale, if it does, it will kick you an alert within the app," Burrow said. "That will allow you to be one of the first in line."

What you don't want to do is waste money on a low quality item just because it's marked down. Use apps like CamelCamelCamel or Honey to track prices, and always check reviews first.

"A discount on an item that isn't of a good quality, ultimately is going to be really unsatisfying and not worth your time," Burrow said.

Here's a good hack -- sign up for a free 30-day membership. You can enjoy all the benefits of Prime, and it won't cost you a dime. Just remember to cancel at the end of your trial, because they will charge your credit card.

