Members of the Bayou D’Arbonne Lake Watershed District Board of Commissioners, along with elected officials and others got together last week to officially open the new beach at the Spillway on the Farmerville side of the lake. Judge Bruce Hampton (center with scissors) was president of the Lake Commission when the beach project was first announced. He spoke about Quentin Durr coming to him with the idea and thanked the current commissioners for following through with the project. Gazette Photos by Byron Avery.

FARMERVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO