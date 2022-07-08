ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

28th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for two district judge posts and one district magistrate post

kscourts.org
 4 days ago

TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, to interview nominees to fill two district judge posts and one district magistrate post.  . The district magistrate judge post will be Saline County. The new judge positions were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas...

www.kscourts.org

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

11 applicants file for vacancy on Kansas Court of Appeals

Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced that 11 candidates have filed for a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals. The list includes three candidates from the Wichita area. Judge Anthony Powell retired on June 30th, after serving more than nine years. He was previously a District Judge in...
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas announces new module for Law Enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas announced recently its plan to implement a new module in police training focused on investigating missing and murdered indigenous persons. Kansas AG Derek Schmidt says the training was developed in accordance with the bipartisan passage of House Bill 2008 during the 2021 legislative session, which took effect July 1, 2021.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Saline County, KS
City
Minneapolis, KS
City
Ottawa, KS
City
Abilene, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Bennington, KS
City
Salina, KS
City
Ada, KS
Saline County, KS
Government
The Wichita Eagle

Doctor’s perspective: Vote “No” on abortion amendment Aug. 2 | Commentary

As a physician, I took for granted a woman’s right to choose. Now Kansans may lose that right. I practiced many years in Wichita as a family physician. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice was obstetrics. I was glad when women who received a positive pregnancy test result were happy. However, some obviously were not. In those situations, I would counsel the woman about her options: to continue the pregnancy and keep the child; to continue the pregnancy and plan an adoption; or to end the pregnancy. I emphasized that she should take the time to carefully consider her options, and that I would support her decision.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Hoffman
Salina Post

Salina man faces multiple requested charges after wreck

A Salina man was arrested after two-vehicle collision in west Salina late Saturday afternoon. A 23-year-old Salina woman was southbound on Dover Drive and stopped at the W. Cloud Street stop sign when her 2016 Ford Focus was rear-ended by a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup then fled the scene.
SALINA, KS
LJWORLD

The Great Kansas Fishing Derby is underway for the next two months; catch a tagged fish, win a prize

You might catch dinner if you go fishing in Kansas this summer, but not in the usual way. Just ask John Carson, who reeled in a 3-pound channel cat in May at Veterans Park Lake in Great Bend, where he resides. Carson noticed something strange attached to his fish, took a closer look, and discovered a tag implanted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The tag was an indicator that he was a winner in the 2022 Great Kansas Fishing Derby, and soon he had his prize in hand, a $50 gift card to Los Cabos Fajita House in Great Bend.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magistrate Judge#Judicial District#Judicial Branch#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Kansas Legislature#Senate#Federal Court#Assaria#Lindsborg#Youngwilliams#Saline County Claire
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Flores, Christopher Allan; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Harwell, India...
The Wichita Eagle

Kansas woman dead, two teens injured after head on-collision Sunday afternoon

One woman is dead after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Saline County, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show. The crash was reported around 4:36 p.m. on east Magnolia Road about four miles east of Salina. Samuel Owens, 16, of Solomon, was heading east on Magnolia in a 2007 Jeep Commander. Jennifer Wangerin, 38, of Salina, was westbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 truck, the report says.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Panhandle Post

Burned out: Kansas faces its worst-ever teacher shortage

WICHITA, Kansas — First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year. Amid all that, teachers — or public schools writ large — became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Fatality Crash East of Salina

A Salina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Commander was headed east on Magnolia Road. For an unknown reason it went left of center and crashed head on into an air coming Dodge Ram pickup truck which was pulling a trailer.
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy