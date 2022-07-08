ESG focus leads to dwindling numbers of new petroleum engineers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): Building on its unique hybrid solid state battery and rapid recharge internal to the card, power management system, SmartMetric has successfully added to its card power system powerful energy harvesting technology. This technology harvests electrical energy emitted from instore contactless card readers used for contactless payments and converts this electrical energy into power that powers the card’s internal processor used for the biometric fingerprint reading of the card user’s fingerprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005847/en/ Energy harvesting from reader to card (Photo: Business Wire)

