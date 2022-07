Brian Ortega believes he is a dangerous opponent for Alexander Volkanovski and is confident he will prove that if they rematch. Ortega and Volkanovski fought in the main event of UFC 266 for the featherweight title but it was the Aussie who won the fight by decision. However, in the scrap, Ortega had the champ in two chokes that appeared to be tight but Volkanovski got out of them. According to ‘T-City’, he believes that proves how dangerous he is.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO