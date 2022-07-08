ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Georgia Chick-fil-A sued by transgender worker over homophobic comments, illegal firing

By Holly Petre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron White was training as director of operations at a Decatur, Ga. Chick-fil-A when she was subjected to homophobic comments and sexual harassment that resulted in her termination, according to a lawsuit. White, who identifies as a woman, alleges that on her first day of training, a fellow employee...

Shannon Pelley
3d ago

"She claims that she was fired due to her sexual orientation"....fired for your sexual orientation when you dont even know which sex you are?

Jose Cheatham
3d ago

It should have known that the established is Christian based. I think it was looking for an easy money grab all along and Chick -fil-A seemingly fell in the trap of the person that's suing .

Barry Jill Baynes
3d ago

first it was his choice to identify as female, if you act like a dude you will be treated like a dude, stop belly aching because you choose to be different

