Speed control on long putts is a key skill on the greens. And when you’re rolling it confidently, you take a lot of pressure off your second putts. Fact: Backstroke length controls distance. If you simply change the length of your backstroke and allow the putter to “fall” toward the ball, it’ll roll the ball your intended distance. You shouldn’t need to add or subtract anything else within your stroke if you control your backstroke length.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO