If you're like us, then you've probably been counting down the days until July 20, which is when Virgin River finally returns with 12 new episodes for its 4th season. And with the release of the official trailer earlier this weekend, we're even more impatient to catch up with the characters from one of our favorite romantic dramas. Thankfully, one of the show's stars, Colin Lawrence (AKA John "Preacher" Middleton) is helping to make the wait a little easier by sharing a series of never-before-seen BTS clips on Instagram.

