Cardi B Calls Rolling Stone’s Top 20 Ranking Of ‘Invasion of Privacy’ A ‘Setup’

For years, the world has come to know Rory as a podcaster. Through his time on The Joe Budden Podcast and New Rory & Mal, he has built up a reputation as one of the more thoughtful, yet outspoken figures in music media. While building up his name in the world of podcasting, he has also managed to build up a resumé behind the scenes. From years of working with the industry’s biggest labels to elevating the presence of the Emotional Oranges, the popular podcaster has built up relationships with many artists. Recently, it appears that he has been using those relationships and his knowledge of the industry to craft his own project. Over the last few months, he’s podcasted about spending the night on the floor of 9th Wonder’s studio and been spotted at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. Not to mention, he’s spoken openly about setbacks and challenges in creating his own album. Fortunately, it appears that he’s overcome those hurdles and is ready to roll out his first album.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO