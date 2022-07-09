ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Calls Rolling Stone’s Top 20 Ranking Of ‘Invasion of Privacy’ A ‘Setup’

By Chrysnel Banzouzi
 4 days ago
Cardi B called the ranking of Invasion of Privacy on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time” list a “setup.”. During a recent episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, the “Hot Sh*t” rapper addressed critics who felt her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, shouldn’t have been ranked 16th...

